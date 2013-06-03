* U.S. bond market gains footing after dismal May
* ISM U.S. factory index falls to lowest since 2009
* San Francisco Fed's Williams repeats view on Fed tapering
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Monday after surprisingly weak data on U.S.
manufacturing in May made traders trim bets the Federal Reserve
might scale back bond purchases this year.
The U.S. bond market gained footing on the first trading day
of June following its worst month in nearly 2-1/2 years. The
benchmark 10-year note yield rose to its highest
level in more than 13 months in May while it registered a 46
basis point increase, its biggest monthly increase since
December 2010, according to Reuters data.
The Fed's current bond program, known as QE3, has lowered
long-term bond yields and mortgage rates in an effort to support
the current economic recovery and reduce unemployment, which has
remained at a high enough level to worry policy-makers.
"There's a big debate whether this is a temporary move in
yields or this is the real move to higher yields. It all depends
on whether we continue to get better data," said Thomas Roth,
executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities USA in New York.
This week's spate of economic data is seen as critical in
shaping traders' expectations about the U.S. central bank's $85
billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, which some Fed officials have said could be tapered
if domestic job growth can sustain its recent momentum.
Monday's disappointing U.S. manufacturing reading from the
Institute for Supply Management revived speculation of another
spring economic slowdown, which some analysts say could deter
Fed policy-makers from reducing central bank stimulus.
The ISM U.S. factory index fell to 49.0 in May, its weakest
reading since June 2009. A reading below 50 indicates
contraction in the sector.
"After this ISM number, it makes you rethink a bit, but I
wouldn't perceive it as a game-changer," said Mike Cullinane,
head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson & Co. in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
The ISM figures were weaker than the May manufacturing data
from Markit. The financial data firm's own U.S. factory index
ended May at 52.3, slightly above the 52.1 in April. A reading
above 50 indicates expansion.
The poor U.S. manufacturing figures followed data that
showed factory contraction in China and Europe.
Earlier on Monday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said the U.S. central bank might pare its bond purchases this
summer if the economy shows further improvement, but if
inflation stays too low, it might require the Fed to stick with
its bond purchase program, dubbed QE3.
On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department will release its
monthly payroll survey at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists
recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added
170,000 jobs in May, slightly above the 165,000 gain in April.
"This is an economy that's gaining traction. It all comes
down to Friday's payroll number," said D.A. Davidson's
Cullinane.
The Fed bought $1.46 billion in Treasuries that mature in
February 2036 through February 2043, which was its latest QE3
purchase.
On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note
last traded 12/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.087 percent,
down 4.6 basis points from late Friday. Prior to the ISM data,
it was down as much as 15/32 in price with a yield of 2.187
percent, about 5 basis points below the 13-month-plus peak set
last week.
On balance, recent jobs and housing data stoked bets the
central bank may be preparing to scale back its quantitative
easing (QE) policy it adopted in late 2008 in response to a
weakening economy that was worsened by the global credit crisis.
Inflation readings, however, suggested slowing price growth
due to sluggish business and consumer spending partly due to the
federal spending cuts. Core inflation indexes have been running
well below the Fed's 2 percent target which supports the case
for the Fed to persist with its current pace of bond purchases.
The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19.
U.S. government debt lost 1.70 percent in total value in
May, its biggest single-month decline since December 2010 when
it lost nearly 1.80 percent, according to a Treasury market
index compiled by Barclays.
Longer-dated Treasuries led the market decline in May.
Barclays' total return index on Treasuries with maturity of 20
years or longer decreased 6.76 percent last month, which was the
steepest drop since the 6.83 percent fall posted in April 2009.