NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. longer-dated Treasury debt prices fell to session lows on Tuesday shortly in advance of the open on Wall Street stocks.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 7/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.155 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from late on Monday.

The three major U.S. stock market indexes opened lower even though index futures had signaled a slightly stronger open.