* Subdued ISM service sector employment component is bond
friendly
* Weaker than forecast ADP report points to continued Fed
purchases
* Fed's Beige Book report on nation's business conditions
due at 2 p.m. EDT
* Focus to shift to Thursday jobless claims, Friday's U.S.
employment data
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday after weaker-than-expected labor market data pointed
to continued support for the economy and financial markets from
the Federal Reserve.
Payrolls processor ADP said U.S. private employers added
135,000 jobs in May. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast
a gain of 165,000 jobs.
Bond prices rose on the ADP news and, again, when Institute
for Supply Management service sector data showed employment in
that part of the economy grew at its lowest rate in nearly a
year in May.
With the Labor Department jobs report due on Friday, the
market took note of the ISM index's subdued employment reading.
Simultaneously, the government said new orders for U.S.
factory goods rose 1 percent in April, not enough to make up for
the prior month's 4.7 percent decline.
The subdued reports argued against the Fed reducing monetary
accommodation soon and bond traders reacted accordingly.
The data "is not keeping pace with the Fed's hope that they
will get unemployment under 6.5 percent anytime soon and has the
bears covering Treasury shorts," said Tom di Galoma, head of
fixed-income sales at ED&F Man Capital.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 15/32
while its yield eased to 2.10 percent from 2.15 percent late on
Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds were up 26/32, their
yields easing to 3.27 percent from 3.32 percent late on Tuesday.
Recent days had seen a spike in bond "shorts," or bets that
Treasury bond prices will fall further, analysts said.
Shorts, especially against the 10-year issues, had
increased, making it more expensive for traders to borrow
Treasuries in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market.
Wider credit spreads, stock market losses, and bank
purchases of mortgage-backed securities also fed the bid for
safe-haven Treasuries, di Galoma said.
Michael Moran, chief economist at Daiwa Securities America,
said the "weight of the evidence - including factory orders,
employment, the manufacturing component of industrial
production, and ISM manufacturing data - suggests that the
manufacturing sector is in a soft patch."
That would argue for continued large-scale purchases of
securities by the Federal Reserve, he said.
"But the Fed will not be looking at manufacturing in
isolation," he said. Rather, "labor market indicators will be
the key."
Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate around
6.5 percent from its current 7.5 percent, with a sustained run
of healthy jobs gains. They also want inflation to reach two
percent and it has been running substantially under that level.
Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S.
employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless
rate was seen unchanged at 7.5 percent.
A particularly strong Friday payrolls number could push
benchmark yields higher. But a poor figure could see yields
slip, perhaps even below 2 percent.
"Bad news is good news ... because it keeps the Fed
accommodative, buying bonds and (keeping) interest rates low,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group.
The Fed's current accommodative monetary posture includes
the central bank buying $85 billion a month in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities.
The government's May payrolls report on Friday could show
whether job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to
consider tapering bond purchases.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top Fed officials
suggested recently they could start paring bond buys as soon as
the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves further.
The Fed will release its latest Beige Book narrative of
business conditions across the nation at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19.