* Subdued ISM service sector employment is bond friendly
* Disappointing ADP report points to continued Fed purchases
* Economy expanding, albeit slowly - Fed's Beige Book
* Next focus is Thursday's jobless claims, Friday's job data
By Ellen Freilich and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday as weak economic data spurred safe-haven bids, with
investors waiting for government payroll numbers later in the
week to help clarify whether the Fed could soon pause its
massive stimulus program.
A report by payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. private
employers added 135,000 jobs in May, less than the 165,000
expected in a Reuters poll.
Bond prices rose on the ADP news and again when
service-sector data from the Institute for Supply Management
showed employment in that part of the economy grew at its lowest
rate in nearly a year in May.
Major stock index retreated more than 1 percent on Wall
Street, giving investors further incentive to buy
safe-haven U.S. debt.
"The general theme is weakness across everything, with the
exception of mild strength in Treasuries," said Matthew Duch,
portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management Inc in
Bethesda, Maryland.
"You've got to find stabilization somewhere," he said.
But until Friday's release of nonfarm payrolls figures by
the U.S. Labor Department, Duch added, that stability will be
hard to find.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded up
18/32, while its yield eased to 2.088 percent from 2.15 percent
late on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds were up 1-9/32, their yields
easing to 3.244 percent from the 3.32 percent late on Tuesday.
Wednesday's disappointing ADP figure and the subdued ISM
index employment reading could keep the U.S. Federal Reserve
from withdrawing some of its easing measures just yet.
In addition, the Fed's Beige Book showed that, despite
economic growth, hiring has remained relatively tepid.
The U.S. central bank is currently buying $85 billion per
month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
But with Fed policymakers recently suggesting they could be
looking for an exit strategy, investors have been concerned that
support for Treasuries could soon wane.
The data "is not keeping pace with the Fed's hope that they
will get unemployment under 6.5 percent anytime soon and has the
bears covering Treasury shorts," said Tom di Galoma, head of
fixed-income sales at ED&F Man Capital.
Recent days had seen a spike in bond shorts, or bets that
Treasury bond prices will fall further, analysts said.
Shorts, especially against the 10-year issues, had
increased, making it more expensive for traders to borrow
Treasuries in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market.
Stock market losses, wider credit spreads and bank purchases
of mortgage-backed securities also fed the bid for safe-haven
Treasuries, di Galoma said.
Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate fall to
around 6.5 percent from its current 7.5 percent, with a
sustained run of healthy jobs gains. They also want inflation to
reach 2 percent; it has been running substantially under that
level.
Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S.
employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless
rate was seen unchanged.
The government's May payrolls report on Friday could show
whether job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to
consider tapering bond purchases. A particularly strong payrolls
number could push benchmark yields higher, but a poor figure
could mean a slip in yields, perhaps even below 2 percent.
"Bad news is good news ... because it keeps the Fed
accommodative, buying bonds and (keeping) interest rates low,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group.
The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19.