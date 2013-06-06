* New weekly U.S. jobless claims near forecast * Early gains in S&P stock index futures evaporate * Markets waiting for Friday's U.S. payrolls data By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday in light trade, unwinding some of the previous session's gains as the market awaited the influential U.S. employment report due on Friday. New U.S. jobless claims for the latest week came in on Thursday much as expected, falling to 346,000, according to the Labor Department. The Reuters consensus forecast was 345,000. The market impact of the report was not evident at first. But signs of a healthier labor market would typically hurt bond prices, both because a stronger labor market could eventually lead to higher wage and inflation pressure and - more immediately - argue for the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut back on the large-scale bond purchases it has been making in an attempt to nourish the economy. The weekly jobless claims count was "consistent with moderate (monthly) job gains in the 150,000 to 185,000 region" and "the market is a bit weaker after this number, less than 1 basis point in 10s," said David Ader, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group, in Stamford, Connecticut. <-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------> Also, a report from outplacement consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said the number of planned layoffs at U.S. firms fell in May for the third month in a row, with 36,398 announced job cuts. A rise in stock index futures weighed on bonds early on. When those gains evaporated, bonds erased some losses. Investors mainly are waiting for government payroll numbers due Friday at 8:30 EDT (1230 GMT) to try to gain clarity on whether the central bank could soon pause its massive stimulus program. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped 2/32, its yield rising to 2.10 percent from 2.09 percent on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds slipped 6/32, erasing about one-sixth of the previous day's gain. Their yields rose to 3.25 percent from 3.24 percent late on Wednesday. Arguing for continued monetary support from the Federal Reserve were Wednesday's ADP job growth figure and a subdued ISM service sector employment reading. The Fed's Beige Book also showed that hiring has remained relatively tepid. Trying to cut unemployment is a priority for the Fed. The U.S. central bank is currently buying $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. But with Fed policymakers recently suggesting they could be looking for an exit strategy, investors have been concerned that support for Treasuries could soon wane. Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate fall to around 6.5 percent from its current 7.5 percent, with a sustained run of healthy jobs gains. They also want inflation to reach 2 percent. It has been running substantially under that level. Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless rate was seen unchanged. The government's May payrolls report on Friday could show whether job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to consider tapering bond purchases. A particularly strong payrolls number could push benchmark yields higher, but a poor figure could mean a slip in yields, perhaps even below 2 percent. The Fed will hold its next policy meeting on June 18-19.