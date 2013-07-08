* Benchmark yields rise to near two-year highs overseas
* U.S. to sell $66 billion longer-dated debt this week
* Japanese sold record amount of foreign bonds in June
* Fed to buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday on buying by bargain-minded investors, helping to bring
benchmark yields down from near two-year highs in the wake of
stronger-than-expected domestic payrolls data last week.
Still investors worldwide remained worried about bond yields
rising faster than they had expected before Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's May 22 remarks on a possible scale back
of its bond buys if the U.S. economy shows substantial further
improvement.
The upbeat U.S. jobs report, which showed U.S. employers
added 195,000 jobs in June, supported this view of a
strengthening economy.
A Reuters poll conducted after the release of the government
payrolls data showed more than half of the major Wall Street
bond firms surveyed expected the Fed would reduce its $85
billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities in September.
Fears about less Fed stimulus causing long-term interest
rates to spike beget another wave of selling in U.S. Treasuries
which just suffered their worst quarter in 2-1/2 years.
Friday's selling carried into overnight trading, where
10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.755 percent, a level not seen
since August 2011, according to Reuters data.
Bargain-hunting and buying to exit short positions emerged
in early U.S. business, as investors prepared for this week's
$66 billion worth of coupon-bearing supply, traders said.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32 billion of
three-year notes on Tuesday; $21 billion of 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $13 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
"Today we are trying to find a range before this week's
supply. Some people are thinking maybe Friday was overdone,"
said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond
trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note
last traded 15/32 higher in price to yield 2.677 percent, down
5.9 basis points from late on Friday.
The 30-year bond was 26/32 higher in price with
a yield of 3.658 percent, down 5.0 basis points from Friday. The
30-year yield traded as high as 3.722 percent, a level not seen
since August 2011, according to Reuters data.
STAMPEDE FROM BONDS
The bond market, despite some stabilization, remained
vulnerable to further weakness as investors have been exiting
from bond funds, analysts said.
Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled
$28.1 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 26, the
Investment Company Institute said last week. This was the
heaviest weekly outflow since it began tracking weekly fund
flows in January 2007.
Earlier, data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed
domestic investors slashed their holdings of foreign bonds last
month, selling a record 2.958 trillion yen or $29 billion worth
of these securities.
"The market is nervous that the flows of funds will remain
negative. We had had an exaggerated flows into bond funds in the
past four years," Roth said.
The dramatic surge in bond yields and mortgage rates, which
could hurt U.S. economic growth, likely led some Fed officials
to calm markets in recent days, analysts said.
These Fed policymakers said the Fed's timing on deciding its
amount of monthly bond purchases has not been determined as
unemployment remained historically high and inflation has showed
signs of softening. They also emphasized the Fed remained
committed to keep short-term interest rates near zero for a
protracted period even after its current round of bond buying,
known as QE3, comes to a close.
Last week, New York Fed President William Dudley said QE3
"would continue at a higher pace for longer" than that outlined
by Bernanke after last month's Fed policy meeting if the labor
market and economic growth lagged the central bank's
expectations.
Until the Fed announces the reduction of QE3, its near daily
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities should
rein in the rise in yields.
On Monday, the central bank planned to buy $1.25 billion to
$1.75 billion in Treasuries that mature in February 2036 to May
2043.