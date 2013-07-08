* Benchmark yields rise to near two-year highs overseas * U.S. to sell $66 billion longer-dated debt this week * Japanese sold record amount of foreign bonds in June * Fed buys $1.46 billion in long-dated Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, spurred by bargain hunters, helping to bring benchmark yields down from the near two-year highs hit after stronger-than-expected domestic payrolls data last week. Still, investors worldwide remained worried about bond yields rising faster than they had expected before remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on May 22 about the Fed possibly scaling back its bond purchases if the U.S. economy shows substantial further improvement. Friday's U.S. jobs report, which showed U.S. employers added 195,000 jobs in June, supported this view of a strengthening economy. In a Reuters poll conducted after the government released the payrolls data, more than half of the major Wall Street bond firms surveyed expected the Fed would reduce its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in September. The latest jobs figures "take away the barrier for the Fed to taper if that's their chosen path," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. The second quarter marked the worst quarter for U.S. Treasuries in 2-1/2 years. Friday's selling carried into overnight trading, where the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.755 percent, a level not seen since August 2011, according to Reuters data. Bargain-hunting and buying to exit short positions emerged in early U.S. trade, as investors prepared for this week's $66 billion worth of coupon-bearing supply, traders said. "There are some people who see value here," Lorizio said. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday; $21 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday; and $13 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note last traded 19/32 higher in price to yield 2.664 percent, down 7.2 basis points from late Friday. The 10-year yield retraced roughly a third of its jump on Friday, which was the biggest single-day rise in almost two years. The 30-year bond was 31/32 higher in price with a yield of 3.648 percent, down 6.0 basis points from Friday. The 30-year yield traded as high as 3.722 percent, a level not seen since August 2011, according to Reuters data. Mortgage-backed securities also rebounded from steep losses on Friday. Thirty-year, 3.5-percent coupon MBS supported by home loans guaranteed by Fannie Mae were up 22/32 in price with a yield of 3.57 percent, down 18 basis points from Friday's close. The Treasuries market's recent losses have been exacerbated by the selling in mortgage-backed securities as investors dumped their Treasuries hedges that soured with the spike in yields. STAMPEDE FROM BONDS The bond market, despite some stabilization, remained vulnerable to further weakness as investors have been exiting from bond funds, analysts said. Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled $28.1 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 26, the Investment Company Institute said last week. It was the heaviest weekly outflow since the group began tracking weekly fund flows in January 2007. Earlier, data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed Japanese investors slashed their holdings of foreign bonds last month, selling a record 2.958 trillion yen, or $29 billion, worth of these securities. "The market is nervous that the flows of funds will remain negative. We had had an exaggerated flows into bond funds in the past four years," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. Until the Fed announces the reduction of QE3, its near daily purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities should rein in the rise in yields. On Monday, the central bank bought $1.46 billion in Treasuries that mature in February 2036 to August 2042.