NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. government debt prices
trimmed gains on Thursday with longer-dated issues hitting
session lows, as traders turned their focus to the upcoming $13
billion auction of 30-year bonds.
The bond market rallied overnight on perceived dovish
remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke who said late
Wednesday a "highly accommodative policy is needed for the
foreseeable future."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
20/32 higher in price to yield 2.597 percent, down 7.7 basis
points from late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was up 20/32 in price with a
yield of 3.644 percent, down 3.8 basis points from Wednesday.