By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday as investors stepped back into bonds after remarks by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke calmed fears that the
central bank might raise interest rates sooner than some had
thought.
Political and financial troubles in Portugal and a warning
about weakening Chinese growth revived safe-haven bids for less
risky U.S. government debt, sending benchmark yields to their
lowest level in a week and some 20 basis points below a near
two-year peak set on Monday.
Moreover, solid demand for this week's $66 billion in
coupon-bearing supply helped instill confidence in the bond
market in advance of Bernanke's congressional testimony on the
economy next week.
"It's a follow-through from yesterday's gains. There's also
relief with supply out of the way," said John Canavan, market
strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton,
New Jersey.
Some analysts, however, cautioned that Treasuries' recent
gains could be short-lived since they were backed by modest
volume, likely stemming from buying to exit short positions
instead of purchases from fresh cash.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
7/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.546 percent, down 2.6
basis points from late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond last traded 10/32 higher to
yield 3.607 percent, down 1.9 basis points from Thursday.
For the week, the 10-year yield was on track to fall about
20 basis points, which would be its steepest weekly decline
since June 2012. The 30-year yield was set to record its biggest
weekly decrease in three months, according to Reuters data.
The second day of price gains in Treasuries was largely
driven by remarks from the Fed chief. Bernanke, at a conference
Wednesday sponsored by the National Bureau of Economic Research
said a "highly accommodative policy is needed for the
foreseeable future."
The bond market bounce was also fueled by safe-haven bids
due to overseas developments, analysts said.
Portugal's creditors had been scheduled to begin a review of
its bailout on Monday, but the country asked for a delay until
August after President Anibal Cavaco Silva rejected a plan to
heal a government rift, throwing the euro zone into political
disarray.
Traders dumped Portuguese government debt with five-year
yield jumping to 7.75 percent, its highest level in
eight months. They shifted money into Treasuries, German Bunds
and other less risky government debt, analysts said.
As Portugal's situation was a reminder of the risk from the
euro zone debt crisis, a top Chinese official signaled that
Beijing might allow economic growth significantly below 7
percent in the second half of the year.
Declining Chinese demand has exerted downward pressure on
oil and other commodity prices globally.
Inflation in the United States has softened this year,
complicating the Fed's decision whether to reduce its $85
billion monthly bond purchase program later this year. Some Fed
policymakers raised concerns that reducing stimulus too soon
might exacerbate the risk of deflation, a downward price spiral
that crippled Japan's economy for a decade.
The core rate on personal consumption expenditure, the Fed's
preferred inflation gauge, was 1.1 percent in May,
far below its 2 percent goal.
U.S. inflation data released on Friday, however, suggested
the worrisome price trend might be turning around with the
expected pickup in business activity and consumer spending in
the second half.
On Friday, the government said producer prices grew 0.8
percent in June, faster than the 0.5 percent forecast by
economists polled by Reuters.
Separately, Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
preliminary July index of consumer sentiment retreated from a
near six-year high due to a decline in confidence about the
prospects of the economic recovery.