* Prices pare earlier gains after CPI beats expectations
* Bernanke testimony on Wednesday in focus
* Fed to buy $1.25 bln - $1.75 bln in bonds due 2036-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. Treasuries prices pared
gains on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose
more than expected in June as gasoline prices jumped, reducing
fears inflation may continue to fall.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index increased 0.5 percent, the largest increase since
February, after nudging up 0.1 percent in May, though gasoline
prices accounted for about two thirds of the increase in the
CPI.
Stripping out volatile energy and food, consumer prices
increased 0.2 percent for a second straight month. That took the
increase over the 12 months to June to 1.6 percent, the smallest
increase since June 2011.
"It's comforting to see some stabilization in core services
prices," said Laura Rosner, economist at BNP Paribas in New
York. However, "we expect personal consumption to remain weak."
Falling inflation has led some investors to speculate that
the Federal Reserve may struggle to pare back its bond purchase
program if it continues.
Treasuries prices had earlier gained after a surprise dip in
German confidence renewed concerns about Europe's largest
economy.
The yield gap between 10-year Treasuries and comparable
German government bonds has expanded to almost a
full percentage point, the widest in around seven years, as the
U.S. economy regains momentum while Europe comes under renewed
pressure.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 2/32
in price to yield 2.54 percent, after earlier falling to 2.51
percent.
Investors are now focused on Bernanke's semi-annual
testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, where he is
expected to reiterate that the central bank may pare its bond
purchases but will keep rates low for a long time to come.
"I think the central banks would like to get out of the bond
buying business and the way they are going to get out of it is
by giving forward guidance that they are going to be extremely
easy in the front end for a long period of time, which will
anchor rates lower overall," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries
trading at CIBC in New York.
Treasuries yields have jumped since Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said in June that the U.S. central bank may reduce its
bond purchases this year if the economy continues its momentum.
Bernanke's testimony will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT) on Wednesday.
The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due 2036 and 2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing
purchase program.