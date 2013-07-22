* June existing home sales data due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
* Treasury to sell $99 billion new supply this week
* Investors looking ahead to Fed next week
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, July 22 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
were little changed on Monday as investors paused ahead of new
supply later this week and looked for more clarity on when the
U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond buying program.
With little economic data on the slate, flows were light and
yields were largely range bound.
"We could chop around here a little bit, find the range
ahead of (any) future tapering, ahead of the economic data,"
said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New
York.
Investors should instead stay light for now, he added. "Do I
think we go to higher yields, yes, but probably not in the
short-term," Lederer said.
The Treasury will sell $99 billion in new supply this week:
$35 billion in 2-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in 5-year
notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday.
Those debt sales will help gauge appetite for U.S. debt as
investors are weighing when the Fed could slow or even stop its
asset purchase program, comprising $85 billion per month in
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
As economic data have brightened, economists have largely
shifted to seeing a slowdown in Fed buying as of September.
But Fed chief Ben Bernanke has underscored to markets that
there is no pre-set date for the Fed to hit the brakes,
including dovish remarks last week that helped lift bond prices
for a second week. Instead, Bernanke has emphasized, any Fed
decisions will be dependent on economic data, including key
labor market figures.
Last week's price gain took yields on benchmark 10-year debt
back to around levels at the start of the month - but still
above levels in May, when tapering speculation kicked into high
gear.
The 10-year note on Monday traded flat, yielding
2.482 percent.
The 30-year bond rose 5/32 in price to yield
3.551 percent, from 3.559 percent late on Friday.
More direction for the bond market could come at month-end,
when Fed policymakers meet on July 30 and July 31. A statement
from that meeting will be released on the second day.
On a light agenda for economic data on Monday, June existing
home sales data are due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Economists
in a Reuters poll see an annualized 5.25 million units, compared
with a prior reading of 5.18 million.
Other housing figures are also due this week, including new
home sales on Wednesday.
"Any hint of (housing) weakness, such as that seen in the
housing starts and permits data, could have an outsized impact
on rates after Bernanke drew attention to housing data after the
unexpected and dramatic rise in rates," said Richard Gilhooly,
an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.