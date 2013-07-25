* Treasury to sell $29 billion seven-year notes
* Jobless claims rise but four-week average dips
* Fed meeting, nonfarm payrolls data key next week
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, July 25 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
edged lower on Thursday ahead of a sale of seven-year notes,
with new economic data doing little to answer looming questions
about upcoming policy decisions by the Federal Reserve.
U.S. jobless claims rose slightly last week but a four-week
average dipped.
Analysts underscored seasonal factors affecting the number,
which Fed policymakers might consider when they meet next week
to consider slowing their monthly $85 billion purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
Those seasonal factors also make it tricky to use the
jobless data as a bellwether for key nonfarm payrolls data due
next week.
"We tend to discount the July claims numbers as a predictor
for payrolls because of the volatility," cautioned Yelena
Shulyatyeva, a U.S. economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Instead, investors on Thursday were positioning themselves
for the third and final sale of new intermediate-dated debt this
week, when the Treasury is slated to sell $29 billion of
seven-year notes.
"We're probably going to trade in a range until getting
close to the auction, when maybe some more concession comes in,"
said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co
in New York.
The benchmark 10-year note fell 7/32 in price on
Thursday to yield 2.609 percent, from 2.584 percent late on
Wednesday.
The 30-year bond fell 7/32 in price to yield
3.659 percent, from 3.645 percent late on Wednesday.
The Treasury previously sold $35 billion in two-year notes
on Tuesday and $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday.
Markets are now pondering when the U.S. Federal Reserve
might slow or stop its asset purchase program, aimed at boosting
employment.
Two events next week could prove key in figuring out when
that tapering might start: a Fed policy meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday and labor market data on Friday.
Investors will scour the Fed statement on Wednesday, the
final day of a policy meeting, for clues about how policymakers
view the health of the world's biggest economy.
The nonfarm payrolls data on Friday could also give clues
about the strength or weakness of the U.S. economy. Fed chairman
Ben Bernanke has emphasized the health of the labor market as a
major factor in any Fed pullback decisions.
Policymakers want to see the unemployment rate closer to 6.5
percent from its current 7.6 percent.