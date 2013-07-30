* Refunding details, Fed statement, GDP data due Wednesday
* Treasury refunding details might include selling fewer
bonds
* Fed statement to be scrutinized for tapering timing
* July U.S. jobs report due Friday seen as key to trading
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday as traders positioned for the release of second-quarter
U.S. economic growth data, a Federal Reserve policy statement
and the Treasury's next refunding announcement, all due on
Wednesday.
Trading so far this week has been in a tight range.
"A lot of chips are off the table ahead of tomorrow - when
we get GDP, the FOMC, and the Treasury's refunding announcement
- and Friday when we see the employment data," said Thomas
Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.
Investors will scrutinize the Fed's policy statement for
clues as to whether - and if so, when - the U.S. central bank
will reduce its bond-purchase stimulus later this year.
That decision depends on what data reveal about U.S.
economic growth and unemployment. Consequently, the market is
also focused on the gross domestic product report due at 8:30
a.m. (1230 GMT) on Wednesday and the July U.S. employment data
due at the same time on Friday.
The Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement on Wednesday
has also provoked unusually intense interest.
Some analysts expect the Treasury to cut coupon-bearing debt
sales for the first time since September 2010 as a shrinking
federal budget deficit reduces funding needs.
Traders expect the first cuts in issuance to be in the
shortest maturities. Less short-term debt should support prices
and keep borrowing costs down for the federal government whose
deficit, while on track to shrink this year, remains elevated
from its level before the 2007-2009 recession, analysts said.
People are most focused on "the size of the three-year note
issuance and the Treasury's guidance for 2s and 5s throughout
the quarter," Simons said.
The Treasury Department will release its quarterly refunding
details on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).
S&P/Case-Shiller home price data released Tuesday had no
discernible market impact, but other economic releases traders
will watch closely include the Conference Board's consumer
confidence report at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, ADP's
private-sector employment report on Wednesday, and the Institute
for Supply Management's manufacturing index on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in
price with their yield easing to 2.58 percent from 2.61 percent
late on Monday.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is expected to buy
$1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in coupons.