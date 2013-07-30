* 2nd-qtr GDP, Fed statement, refunding details on Wednesday
* Treasury refunding details might include selling fewer
bonds
* Fed statement to be scrutinized for timing of tapering
* Key July jobs report due Friday
By Ellen Freilich and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, July 30 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
were little changed on Tuesday as caution ruled the market a day
ahead of a policy statement from the Federal Reserve that is
expected to provide indications of when the Fed will begin to
scroll back on its stimulus, as well as the release of data on
the economy.
In addition, the Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement
on Wednesday is attracting unusually intense interest.
"We are definitely in a wait-and-see mode this week," said
Wilmer Stith, co-manager of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond
Fund in Baltimore.
Markets are especially keen for clarity on when the Fed
could slow or even end its $85 billion per month in purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, which is aimed at
driving down long-term interest rates and lowering unemployment.
Fed officials, including Chairman Ben Bernanke, have hinted
recently at a pullback, remarks that have driven up yields since
May.
The statement on Wednesday at the close of the meeting of
the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee could
hint at a slower buying pace to come.
"We get the statement from the FOMC tomorrow and that will
lay out - for at least 48 hours until we get the employment data
on Friday - what the committee's ideas are with regard to
tapering the Fed bond purchases," Stith added.
The Fed's statement will come after the government's release
Wednesday morning of the second-quarter gross domestic product
report, but will come two days ahead of the Labor Department's
report on the labor market for July.
Also in view is the Treasury's quarterly refunding
announcement on Wednesday. Some analysts expect
the Treasury to cut coupon-bearing debt sales for the first time
since September 2010 as a shrinking federal budget deficit
reduces funding needs.
Traders expect the first cuts in issuance to be in the
shortest maturities. Less short-term debt should support prices
and keep borrowing costs down for the federal government, whose
deficit, while on track to shrink this year, remains elevated
from its level before the 2007-2009 recession.
People are most focused on "the size of the three-year note
issuance and the Treasury's guidance for twos and fives
throughout the quarter," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
Both the GDP data and the Treasury's quarterly refunding
details will be released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) Wednesday .
On Tuesday, the Conference Board's consumer confidence
index, which showed consumers had an improved view of their
current situation but less confidence in the outlook six months
from now, gave slight support to Treasuries.
S&P/Case-Shiller home price data released Tuesday had little
market impact.
Markets are also watching ADP's private-sector jobs report
on Wednesday and the Institute for Supply Management's
manufacturing index on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded flat
to yield 2.599 percent.
As part of its ongoing stimulus, the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York said it purchased $1.464 billion in Treasury coupons
with maturities ranging from February 15, 2036 to November 15,
2042.