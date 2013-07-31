NEW YORK, July 31 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve concluded a two-day meeting with a statement offering no indication that it will soon slow its bond-buying stimulus program.

The benchmark 10-year note fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.641 percent after the statement.

The 30-year bond fell 8/32 in price to yield 3.690 percent.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday the economy continues to recover but is still in need of support.