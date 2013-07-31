Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
NEW YORK, July 31 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve concluded a two-day meeting with a statement offering no indication that it will soon slow its bond-buying stimulus program.
The benchmark 10-year note fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.641 percent after the statement.
The 30-year bond fell 8/32 in price to yield 3.690 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday the economy continues to recover but is still in need of support.
BERLIN, March 9 The European Union needs policies that are based on free trade and the bloc must pursue deals with other countries to ensure it does not become isolated, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German parliament on Thursday before an EU leaders summit.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding