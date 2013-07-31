Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
NEW YORK, July 31 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries pared losses to trade slightly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve concluded a two-day meeting without hinting at any pullback in its $85-billion-per-month bond buying program.
The 30-year bond turned around early losses to gain in price before more recently trading flat, with a yield of 3.675 percent.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
BERLIN, March 9 The European Union needs policies that are based on free trade and the bloc must pursue deals with other countries to ensure it does not become isolated, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German parliament on Thursday before an EU leaders summit.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding