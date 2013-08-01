* U.S. jobless claims drop to 5-1/2-year low
* ISM manufacturing index at 2-year high
* Market focused on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due Friday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday as strong economic data supported the prospect that the
Federal Reserve will trim monetary stimulus sooner, rather than
later.
A fall in the number of new U.S. claims for jobless benefits
to a 5-1/2-year low in the latest week supported expectations
that the government's jobs report for July, due to be released
on Friday, will show solid payroll growth.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its
manufacturing index in July rose to its highest level in two
years, with gains in both production and new orders.
The single sour note was an unexpected 0.6 percent drop in
construction spending in June. But the Commerce Department
reported construction activity in the housing sector, whose
recovery is considered key to the economic recovery, was up a
strong 17.9 percent year-on-year.
The bond market's retreat erased the gains on Wednesday,
scored after the Federal Reserve gave no hint of a pullback in
bond buying at the end of its two-day policy meeting.
"After a dovish FOMC statement, bonds were hurt by a
better-than-expected weekly claims report," said Cary Leahey,
senior adviser to Decision Economics in New York.
The Labor Department reported the number of Americans who
filed new claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended
Saturday fell by 19,000 to 326,000, well below economists'
forecast for 345,000.
The ISM manufacturing data and strong stock market gains
also diminished the safety appeal of U.S. government debt.
"The best ISM reading since June 2011, a pretty solid report
in every way, and an S&P 500 stock index above 1,700, providing
additional comfort on the economy, makes a September timing for
tapering QE highly likely," said Thomas di Galoma, a head of
bond trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
The economic data encouraged traders to "set up short
Treasuries positions for tomorrow's jobs report," he said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 27/32 in
price, driving yields up to 2.69 percent.
The 30-year bond fell 1-16/32, with its yield
rising to 3.73 percent.
In its statement on Wednesday, the Fed said the U.S. economy
continues to recover, but still needs support. For now, the U.S.
central bank will keep buying $85 billion in mortgage and
Treasury securities per month to bolster the economy.
Jeffrey Cleveland, economist at Payden & Rygel in Los
Angeles, noted that the Fed's statement "was on the dovish
side."
Now the market is focused on "that looming payrolls number"
on Friday, said Cleveland, whose firm oversees $80 billion in
assets.
Economists polled by Reuters estimated 184,000 jobs were
added in July, fewer than the 195,000 added in June.
"The payrolls data is the most important event of the week,
and if we get stronger-than-expected employment, or unemployment
declines more than expected, the market will think 'tapering' is
alive and well and that we should be ready for it in September,"
said Wilmer Stith, co-manager of the Wilmington Broad Market
Bond Fund in Baltimore.
Stith said the market has already partially priced in the
possibility that the Fed could begin to trim its large-scale
bond purchases in September.
"If the most significant piece of data in this whole
tapering equation comes in stronger than expected, you'll have
an increase in the probability of tapering, which will lead to
higher interest rates and volatility," he said.
U.S. Treasury yields have shot up since May, when
policymakers began suggesting the Fed could slow the pace of its
asset buying as the economy strengthens.
The government on Wednesday reported the U.S. economy grew
at a 1.7 percent in the second quarter, faster than expected,
though the first quarter's expansion was revised down.