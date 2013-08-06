* Solid demand at $32 bln three-year note sale
* U.S. trade gap shrinks to narrowest since October 2009
* Fed bought $5.652 billion in medium-term Treasuries
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. Treasuries prices ended
little changed on Tuesday after the Treasury's $32 billion
three-year note sale drew solid demand.
A quiet morning yielded to some more active pockets of
trading in tight ranges across the curve, said Justin Lederer,
Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. in New York.
Treasuries traded on the heavy side at first as traders cut
prices ahead of the Treasury's auction, he said.
The price concessions, and higher yields, drew buyers to
auction. The strong results were evidenced by a 3.21 ratio of
bids received over those accepted.
After the auction, the market pared narrow losses, leaving
it little changed on the day.
The market faces more supply challenges in the next two days
as the Treasury executes the second and final parts of its
three-part August refunding, selling $24 billion in 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year
bonds on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is set to buy coupons at the
long end of the maturity curve on Wednesday, another of the
large-scale purchases it has committed to in order to foster
economic growth and lower unemployment.
The 10-year notes to be sold on Wednesday carry the highest
coupon in such a sale since May 2011, a factor that could draw
solid demand similar to what was seen at Tuesday's sale.
James Sarni, managing principal at Los Angeles-based Payden
& Rygel, said the day's trading offered no dramatic revelations.
Stock market losses gave a bit of a bid to safe-haven U.S.
debt, but the market is mainly trying to calibrate itself to the
degree of likelihood that the Federal Reserve might slowly begin
to be a slightly less active buyer of bonds, he said.
The U.S. central bank currently buys $85 billion a month in
U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities as part of its
quantitative easing program.
"The Fed at some point will begin to reduce the amount of
accommodation in the system, and what's causing this interim
volatility in the market is that people are trying to figure out
when - and by how much - that's going to happen," Sarni said.
That backdrop tends to create "noise" around economic
numbers as investors try to discern how a particular set of
economic data plays into the outlook for Fed policy, he said.
Sarni sees slow improvement in economic growth and
employment, perhaps slower than the current market view. "That
will encourage the Fed to take more, rather than less, time in
reducing its accommodation," he said.
A surprisingly large contraction in the U.S. trade deficit
in June inspired some selling early in the session, but that
impetus faded as the day wore on.
"A lot of participants are concerned about yields heading
higher with the possibility of the Fed tapering," said David
Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading with Williams
Capital Group in New York.
Some top Wall Street firms project the Fed will pare its
monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities
at its next policy meeting in September. The rest forecast a
later move following a disappointing July payrolls report on
Friday.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a current voter on the
Fed's policy-setting group, said on Tuesday the Fed would
probably reduce its bond-buying program later this year, and
depending on the economic data could do so as early as next
month. Evans is typically among the most dovish policymakers.
He said the purchases were "likely to wind down over time in
a couple or few stages."
Still, Evans said the U.S. central bank would keep
short-term interest rates near zero until unemployment falls
below 6.5 percent, which he expects could happen in mid-2015.
On Tuesday, the central bank bought $5.652 billion in
Treasuries maturing May 2018 to April 2019. It was the Fed's
largest single QE3 purchase.
On the data front, the government said the U.S. trade
deficit narrowed in June to $34.22 billion from a revised $44.1
billion in May.
The improved trade gap, the smallest since October 2009,
helped lift the government's revision on its second-quarter
growth view, which was reported earlier at a modest 1.7 percent
annualized, analysts said.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were unchanged in price, yielding 2.643 percent.
The 10-year yield has traded in about a 30 basis point range
after it hit a 23-month high of 2.755 percent in early July.