* $16 billion 30-year Treasury bond sale draws solid demand * U.S. jobless claims edge up from 5-1/2-year low in latest week * Fed's Fisher says U.S. economy has recovered By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. Treasuries prices climbed on Thursday as the market, having settled into a new range, drew buyers. Prices have fallen and yields have risen sharply since May. The appeal of lower prices and higher yields was evident in the reception for this week's supply of Treasury coupons. The Treasury sold $32 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday in the three coupon sales comprising its August refunding. "The bond market has found its legs here," said Andrew Richman, fixed-income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in Palm Beach, Florida. The market "found a ferocious bid that was sustained throughout much of the morning, ultimately hitting a wall in the early afternoon as auction setups started to materialize for the last of the refunding supply," said Justin Lederer, Cantor Fitzgerald strategist in New York. Long-dated Treasuries outperformed in the first part of the day, but "ultimately lost some traction" by the bidding deadline for the 30-year auction and went into the auction right in the middle of today's trading range, he said. Lederer said the market would remain "fairly range-bound in the near term on what should be light summer trading." The market will remain focused on U.S. economic data and the timing and degree of "tapering," he said. "Tapering" has become market short-hand for the Federal Reserve's plan to trim its large-scale monthly purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. The central bank's purchases have been aimed at fostering economic growth and cutting unemployment. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was priced at 99-7/32, up 17/32, to yield 2.59 percent. The 10-year note's yield hit 2.573 percent earlier, the lowest level since July 31, according to Reuters data. The 30-year bond gained 7/32 in price, while its yield dipped to 3.68 percent from 3.69 percent at Wednesday's close. Traders said expectations that the Fed might pare its $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities as early as September have capped market gains. Recent data and remarks from top Fed officials have supported the notion that the central bank was on track to begin reducing its bond purchases. "The Fed is inclined to buy fewer bonds because the economy is doing better," SunTrust's Richman said. Richard Fisher, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told a German newspaper on Thursday that the U.S. economy has recovered. Weekly U.S. first-time filings for unemployment benefits edged up to 333,000 last week from a 5-1/2 year low the previous week, while the four-week average of jobless claims fell to its lowest level since November 2007. These levels of jobless claims reinforced the perception of moderate job growth, which might be enough for the Fed to shrink its monthly bond purchases, according to some economists. In the meantime, the Fed bought $3.22 billion in Treasuries that will mature in August 2020 to November 2022.