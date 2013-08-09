* Benchmark yields poised to end little changed for week
* Absence of supply, struggling stocks may lower yields in
coming days
* Treasuries funds post record weekly outflow - Lipper
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
in light volume on Friday, as traders expected the bond market
to resume its rebound of the past five weeks in the absence of
supply and the stock market's struggle to advance from near
record levels.
Traders cited investors buying a high percentage of this
week's $72 billion coupon-bearing supply and positive technical
signals as catalysts for benchmark yields to retrace further
from their recent near two-year peak of 2.75 percent.
"We had a decent run-up on longer-dated Treasuries prices
this week. Now people are taking money off the table," said John
Brady, managing director of interest rate futures sales at R.J.
O'Brien and Associates in Chicago.
The 10-year yield could break below 2.50 percent, which
would be its lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks, if a late summer
mini-market rally materializes due partly to a pullback in U.S.
stock prices, traders said.
Wall Street stocks were set for their worst week since June
on nagging worries about the Federal Reserve reducing stimulus.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was 0.45 percent lower on
the day and about 20 points below its record intraday high set a
week ago.
"If we see the stock market correct, the bond market could
rally to the 2.45 percent level," said Larry Milstein, head of
government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New
York.
Milstein cautioned however even if yields fall in the next
couple of weeks, the longer-term trend is still for yields to
head higher.
This bearish outlook on the bond market has spurred more
investors to redeem fund shares. They pulled a record $3.27
billion out of U.S.-based Treasuries funds in the latest week,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Recent economic data, with the exception of the
disappointing July payrolls, have supported the view of steady
U.S. economic growth in the second half in the wake of possible
momentum seen this spring.
Economists marked up their view on second-quarter gross
domestic product after data showed the U.S. trade deficit in
June shrank to its smallest in over 3-1/2 years.
Many of them now forecast second quarter GDP would be revised
above 2.0 percent later this month after it was originally
reported at a modest 1.7 percent annualized rate.
A strong upward GDP revision was tempered by a surprise drop
in wholesale inventories in June.
In below-average summer trading volume, the 10-year Treasury
note last traded 2/32 lower in price with a yield
2.605 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Thursday.
The 10-year yield was poised to end little changed on the week
after rising 11 basis points the previous two weeks.
The 30-year yield was on track to fall 4 basis points on the
week, staying in the middle of a 26 basis-point trading range
established since July 10.
The medium-term Treasuries remained the most vulnerable
maturities as traders have been speculating on the Federal
Reserve's first short-term interest rate increase whenever it
halts its third round of quantitative easing, dubbed QE3.
The five-year Treasury yield was little changed
on the week at 1.368 percent, as it has risen 0.50 percentage
point since late May after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in
congressional testimony hinted at the possibility the central
bank might dial back its bond-purchase stimulus.