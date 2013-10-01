* U.S. government shutdown seen brief, a modest economic
dent
* U.S. manufacturing grew at fast pace in 2-1/2 years - ISM
* U.S. Treasuries posted first monthly gain since April
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 1 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday, as traders reduced their safe-haven bond holdings on
expectations that the first partial government shutdown in 17
years would be brief, although a funding deal seemed elusive.
The U.S. government partially shut down for the first time
in 17 years on Tuesday as a standoff between President Barack
Obama and congressional Republicans closed national parks and
slowed everything from trade negotiations to medical research.
If Congress can agree to a new funding bill soon, the
shutdown would last days rather than weeks, with relatively
little impact on the world's largest economy.
"It is more about political posturing. The market has crisis
fatigue," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW Group in
Los Angeles.
Traders also pared their bond holdings after the Institute
for Supply Management's index on U.S. manufacturing showed the
sector grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
down 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.643 percent, up 2.6 basis
point from late on Tuesday.
The 10-year yield touched its lowest level in seven weeks on
Monday, spurred by last-minute safe haven bids ahead of the
partial government shutdown.
The Treasuries market earned 0.70 percent in total return in
September posted its first monthly gain in September. This
reduced its year-to-dated loss to 2.01 percent due to a sharp
summer sell-off due to fears that the Federal Reserve might
reduce its stimulus later this year, according to an index
compiled by Barclays.
After Democratic and Republican lawmakers failed the reach a
funding deal by the midnight deadline, selling led by hedge
funds emerged in overseas trading, analysts and traders said.
While market reaction to the government shutdown has been
muted so far, investors are more worried that the current
gridlock in Washington would cause a government default if
lawmakers do not agree on raising the $16.7 trillion borrowing
limit, which is expected to be exhausted on Oct. 17.
"As we approach the Day Zero on the debt ceiling, we
recommend buying more into Treasuries," said Guy LeBas, chief
fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
For now, many traders do not anticipate the U.S. government
will stop meeting its debt obligations, which are held in
pension funds, retirement accounts and central banks worldwide.
"It's way too early to price in a technical default. That's
a very long shot," said Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries
trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.
In the derivatives market, the cost to insure against a U.S.
default hovered at its highest level in more than four months.
Investors would have to pay about 33,160 euros annually to
insure 10 million euros worth of Treasuries against a default in
five years, down from 33,217 euros on Monday's close, according
to data from Markit.
Still a protracted government shutdown will subtract from
economic activity with potentially up to one million workers
being put on unpaid leave. Economists estimated each week of
reduced federal services would take away 0.1 percentage point of
the U.S. gross domestic product.
Early casualties of the partial government shutdown were
official economic reports. The Commerce Department said on
Tuesday it postponed the release of its September reading on
construction spending.
The Labor Department said last week it will not publish the
closely-watched employment report, which was slated for release
on Friday, if a shutdown occurs. But it will put out its weekly
jobless claims report on Thursday.
As a result, investors will rely on privately produced
economic indicators, which include ADP's private employment
report on Wednesday.