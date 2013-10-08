* Prices dip; govt shutdown and debt ceiling in focus
* Treasury will sell $30 bln three-year notes, $30 bln
4-week T-bills
* Fed to buy $1.25-$1.75 bln bonds due 2036-2043
* Fed meeting minutes on Wed watched for tapering clues
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 8 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday, though yields held in the middle of their recent range,
as the U.S. government shutdown entered its eighth day and
investors were wary that squabbling in Washington could delay an
increase in the debt ceiling.
The U.S. political gridlock has made many investors hesitant
to enter new trades as there are few signals from Washington
over when the shutdown or debt ceiling may be resolved.
Many U.S. economic releases that are issued by the
government, including Tuesday's international trade data and the
crucial monthly payrolls data that had been scheduled for last
Friday, have been also delayed by the shutdown, muddying insight
into the economy.
"A lot of people are just sitting on their hands because
they don't even know how to play this, and the risk of being
offside is immense because this could be resolved anywhere from
the next minute to the next few weeks," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has warned Congress the
United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than
Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in
cash on hand.
Markets are likely to become more volatile as that date
approaches, as fears will likely grow that the political
dysfunction may be too great to pass a resolution to raise the
debt ceiling.
"As we get closer you will see the market start to care
quite a bit more, it will become more real," said Goldberg.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in
price to yield 2.65 percent, up from 2.63 percent late on
Monday. The yields have struggled to break below resistance at
around 2.60 percent.
Some investors are avoiding shorter-dated bills that come
due in mid-and late-October, which are most at risk of any delay
in being repaid.
One-month Treasuries bills yields jumped to 0.20
percent on Tuesday, the highest since August 2011, when fears
over the debt ceiling also spiked.
The bills are yielding more than three-month and
six-month bills, which pay 0.04 percent and 0.07
percent, respectively.
The Treasury has also been cutting its sales of short-dated
debt to make room as it approaches the debt ceiling limit. It
will sell $30 billion in four-week bills on Tuesday, $5 billion
less than its previous four-week sale.
With little clarity coming from Washington, many investors
will be looking for clues over central bank policy on Wednesday
when the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its policy
meeting last month, when it shocked markets by deciding not to
begin reducing its $85 billion a month bond-purchase program.
In particular traders will be looking for any new clarity on
what factors made the bank decide against tapering at that
meeting, and how close the decision not to pare purchases was.
The Treasury will also sell $30 billion in three-year notes
on Tuesday, the first in $64 billion in new coupon-bearing
supply this week. It will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $13 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due 2036 and 2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing bond
purchases.