* Prices steady; govt shutdown and debt ceiling in focus * U.S. sells $30 billion four-week T-bills at 0.35 percent * Treasury will sell $30 billion of three-year notes * Fed buys $1.46 billion of bonds due 2038-2043 * Fed minutes on Wednesday will be watched for tapering clues By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 8 U.S. Treasuries prices were steady on Tuesday, with yields holding in the middle of their recent range, as the U.S. government shutdown entered its eighth day and investors were wary that the squabbling in Washington could delay an increase in the debt ceiling. The U.S. political gridlock has made many investors hesitant to enter new trades as there are few signals from Washington over when the shutdown or debt ceiling issue may be resolved. Many U.S. economic releases issued by the government, including Tuesday's international trade data and the crucial monthly payrolls data that had been scheduled for last Friday, have been also delayed by the shutdown, muddying insight into the state of the economy. "A lot of people are just sitting on their hands because they don't even know how to play this, and the risk of being offside is immense because this could be resolved anywhere from the next minute to the next few weeks," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has warned Congress the United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in cash on hand. Markets are likely to become more volatile as that date approaches, as fears will likely grow that the political dysfunction may be too great to pass a resolution to raise the debt ceiling. "As we get closer you will see the market start to care quite a bit more; it will become more real," said Goldberg. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 2.62 percent, down from 2.63 percent late on Monday. The yields have struggled to break below resistance at around 2.60 percent. The Treasury sold $30 billion in new four-week debt on Tuesday at a high yield of 0.35 percent, the highest since October 2008. Some investors are avoiding shorter-dated bills that come due in mid- and late October, which are most at risk of any delay in being repaid. "People are reluctant to own these shorter bills in the event there is a delay in payment or a technical default," said Dan Mulholland, managing director in Treasuries trading at BNY Mellon in New York. One-month Treasuries bills yields jumped to 0.36 percent in secondary trading, the highest since February 2009. One-month bill yields are approaching those of two-year debt , which pay 0.37 percent. The Treasury will also sell $30 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, the first in $64 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. It will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. With little clarity coming from Washington, many investors will be looking for clues over central bank policy on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its policy meeting last month, when it shocked markets by deciding not to begin reducing its $85 billion a month bond-purchase program. Traders will look for clues on what made the bank decide against tapering and how close the decision was. The Fed bought $1.46 billion in bonds due 2038 and 2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing bond purchases.