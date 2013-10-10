* Prices fall on hopes of deal to raise debt ceiling
* Treasury to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds
* Fed to buy $1 billion-$1.5 billion in TIPS due 2018-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
their highest in more than two weeks on Thursday on hopes that
Congress will reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling, reducing
demand for safe-haven Treasuries, and before the Treasury sells
$13 billion in new 30-year debt.
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering
signing on to a short-term increase in the government's
borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader
policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide.
"There is an overall feeling that a deal is imminent," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York.
Set up for Thursday's auction may have also weighed on the
market. The Treasury's 30-year sale is its final auction of $64
billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 12/32 in price to
yield 2.71 percent, the highest since September 23. Thirty-year
bonds dropped 20/32 in price to yield 3.78 percent,
the highest since September 20.
Treasuries had largely traded sideways for the past two
weeks, with many investors hesitant to enter new trades due to
political gridlock in Washington. The U.S. government entered
its tenth day of partial shutdown on Thursday and fears have
been rising that political dysfunction could disrupt an increase
in the debt ceiling.
Treasuries that have payments due in mid- and late-October
and November remained pressure on Thursday as many investors
continued to shun debt at risk of delayed payments from the
Treasury.
Some buyers began to step in, however, traders said, a sign
that some of worst of the selloff may be nearing an end.
The current on-the-run one-month Treasury bill yields
traded at 0.27 percent on Thursday, down from a
five-year high of 0.36 percent on Tuesday.
The cost to finance overnight trades backed by Treasuries in
the repurchase agreement market shot higher on Thursday, opening
at around 27 basis points before falling back to around 23 basis
points, said traders.
Banks and money funds have begun to stipulate that they
won't accept Treasuries at risk of delayed payments to back repo
trades.
The Federal Reserve will buy between $1.00 billion and $1.50
billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPs) due
from 2018 to 2043 on Thursday as part of its ongoing purchase
program.