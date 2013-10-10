* Prices fall on hopes of deal to raise debt ceiling
* Yields break technical support, adds to selling
* Treasury to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds
* Fed buys $1.38 billion in TIPS due 2028-2043
* Debt ceiling extension pushes T-bill pressure to Nov/Dec
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
their highest in more than two weeks on Thursday on hopes
Congress will reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling, reducing
demand for safe-haven Treasuries, and before the Treasury sells
$13 billion in new 30-year debt.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are
weighing a short-term debt limit with no added policy changes,
according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.
"There is an overall feeling that a deal is imminent," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York.
Set up for Thursday's auction may have also weighed on the
market. The Treasury's 30-year sale is its final auction of $64
billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week.
Selling accelerated in overnight trading after Treasuries
yields broke above their recent support levels.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 12/32 in
price to yield 2.71 percent, the highest since September 23, and
above a recent technical support level of around 2.68 percent.
"After breaking above that level some sell stops were hit,
which kept the market falling overnight," said John Canavan,
fixed income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in
Princeton, New Jersey.
Thirty-year bonds dropped 21/32 in price to
yield 3.78 percent, the highest since September 20.
Treasuries had largely traded sideways for the past two
weeks, with many investors hesitant to enter new trades due to
political gridlock in Washington. The U.S. government entered
its tenth day of partial shutdown on Thursday and fears have
been rising that political dysfunction could disrupt an increase
in the debt ceiling.
Parts of the Treasury bill market remained under pressure on
Thursday, with fears over skipped payments moving out to some
bills maturing later in November and in December, on reports
that a debt ceiling increase may bring relief for only around
four-to-six weeks.
The current on-the-run one-month Treasury bill yields
, which mature on November 7, traded at 0.17 percent
on Thursday, down from a five-year high of 0.36 percent on
Tuesday.
Yields on bills that mature on Nov 29,
however, spiked as high as 0.17 percent on Thursday, up from
0.05 percent late on Wednesday, before falling back to around
0.10 percent.
"It's simply moving some of the concerns further out the
bill curve, they're not necessarily eliminating market fears,
but shifting where those fears are highlighted," said Canavan.
The cost to finance overnight trades backed by Treasuries in
the repurchase agreement market also shot higher on Thursday,
opening at around 27 basis points before falling back to around
10 basis points, said traders.
Banks and money funds have begun to stipulate that they
won't accept Treasuries at risk of delayed payments to back repo
loans.
The Federal Reserve bought $1.38 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) due from 2028 to 2043 on
Thursday as part of its ongoing purchase program.