By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Oct 16 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury
bills that mature in the next two weeks fell on Wednesday as
U.S. Senate leaders announced a deal to end a government
shutdown.
The bi-partisan bill must still be passed by the Senate and
the House of Representatives and signed by the president.
As the $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing limit loomed,
investors had hesitated to buy Treasury bills due in the latter
half of October in case of a default.
But the prospect of an imminent, albeit temporary, solution
to the potential crisis alleviated some of those concerns and
helped smooth a path for Treasury sales of short-term debt.
A $20 billion sale of one-month bills proceeded in an
orderly fashion, drawing stronger demand than a similar sale
last week. Light demand emerged for the Treasury's auction of
one-year bills, but Jefferies & Co. money market economist
Thomas Simons said the sale was "routine."
Because of their sensitivity to the debt limit, most of the
market's volatility was concentrated among bills.
"Never before in my career have I spent so much time looking
at the bill curve," said Paul Montaquila, fixed income
investment officer with Bank of the West and BNP Paribas
Securities Corp. "Bills were trading like tech stocks."
While bill rates rose in early dealings, they later eased
amid expectations a deal would get done, Montaquila said.
"Dealers were avoiding the sector and clearing banks were
unwilling to finance a paper that matures before year end,
causing a fairly chaotic environment. But new hopes for a deal
reversed those trends and short T-bill rates fell in
anticipation of a deal," said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed
income rates at ED&F Man Capital.
The impact of the unresolved debt ceiling issue was felt
early in the repo market as well, where the general collateral
repo rate briefly rose to the highest level since last year.
The prospect of a deal encouraged markets, but analysts also
called it a temporary solution that laid the groundwork for
another potential showdown early next year.
Weeks of bitter fighting among Democrats and Republicans
over President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law
led to a two-week government shutdown, sidelining hundreds of
thousands of federal workers.
The initial fight over the healthcare law turned into a
bigger battle over the debt ceiling, threatening a default that
would likely have reverberated around the world.
On Wall Street, the stock market rallied on news of a deal
that would extend U.S. borrowing authority until Feb. 7 and fund
government agencies until Jan. 15, ending the partial government
shutdown that began on October 1.
Uncertainty over Washington's ability to avert a default led
Fitch Ratings to warn on Tuesday that it could cut the sovereign
credit rating of the United States from AAA, citing the
political brinkmanship over raising the federal debt ceiling.
"We have no real economic numbers to trade off of, and
traders and investors are glued to their TVs, watching and
waiting for some good news," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed
income capital markets at Raymond James.
The Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book, an
anecdotal narrative describing business conditions throughout
the nation, at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
But Montaquila said the market would likely treat the report
as "an afterthought, with everything that has gone on."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rallied
modestly on news that a deal was nearing.
Down 5/32 in price earlier in the session, they rose to show
a gain of 6/32 on the day. Their yields eased to 2.71 percent
from 2.73 percent late on Tuesday.
Interest rates on T-bills due on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31
rose in early dealings, but then eased
on the likelihood that a feared default had been avoided.
The yield on a two-year Treasury note that matures at the
end of October and was issued in 2011 last stood at
0.6611, down from 0.7640 percent earlier in the session.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York bought $1.464 billion
in Treasury coupons with maturities ranging from February 2036
through August 2043 as part of the Fed's large-scale purchases
aimed at stimulating the economy and lowering unemployment.
