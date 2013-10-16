* Oct T-bill rates drop, Feb bill rates elevated
* Longer-dated debt rallies on hopes over debt ceiling deal
* Fed to buy $2.75 bln-$3.50 bln notes due 2020-2023
Thursday
* Treasury sells $20 bln one-month bills, $22 bln one-year
debt
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 16 Yields of some Treasuries bills
fell from five-year highs on Wednesday after lawmakers looked
set to make a deal to lift the debt ceiling until February,
though damage from the brinkmanship in Washington was seen as
likely to continue to weigh on the market.
Yields on Treasury bills that come due later this month fell
in highly volatile trading on reports of a deal, after
skyrocketing in the morning. Interest rates of bills that come
due in February rose, however, as issues over the debt ceiling
again look likely to be raised in that month.
"There are costs associated with going through this each
time, costs embedded into Treasuries securities, costs the
Treasury has to incur in higher risk premiums at auction," Rob
Toomey, associate general counsel at the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), said on a call with
reporters on Wednesday.
Wrangling over the debt ceiling and reduced activity from
the partial government shutdown are seen as harming the economy,
creating more uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve is
likely to begin paring back its $85 billion a month bond
purchase program.
Most market participants had expected the Fed to announce it
would reduce purchases in its September meeting, though now many
expect it won't happen until next year.
"As time goes on, this gets further and further pushed back.
If they couldn't do it when the market has priced it in, then
when are they going to do it," said Tom Tucci, head of
Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
The Fed bought $1.46 billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2043
on Wednesday as part of its ongoing purchase program. It will
buy between $2.75 billion and $3.50 billion in notes due between
2020 and 2023 on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year notes gained 14/32 in price to
yield 2.68 percent on Wednesday. The yields have dropped from
3.00 percent before the Fed surprised investors with its
decision not to pare back purchases.
Rates on Treasuries bills maturing on February 13
increased as high as 0.14 percent on Wednesday, up
from 0.05 percent on Friday. Yields on bills due on Oct 24
fell to 0.26 percent in highly volatile trading,
after getting as high as 0.72 percent earlier on Wednesday.
The Treasury also sold $20 billion in new one-month bills
and $22 billion in one-year debt on Wednesday to relatively
light demand.
The delay in raising the debt ceiling has given short-dated
Treasuries a rare star turn in the market, where traders are
more normally focused on longer-term notes and bonds.
"Never before in my career have I spent so much time looking
at the bill curve," said Paul Montaquila, fixed income
investment officer with Bank of the West and BNP Paribas
Securities Corp. "Bills were trading like tech stocks."
With a deal to reopen the government now seen as likely,
traders are focusing on when the government may again release
economic data that has been delayed by the shutdown, including
the closely-watched employment report for September.