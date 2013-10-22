* 10-year Treasuries yields lowest in three months
* Fed seen unlikely to taper before 2014
* Fed to buy $1.25 bln-$1.75 bln bonds due 2036-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. Treasuries yields fell to
the lowest in three months on Tuesday after data showed that
U.S. employers added far fewer workers than expected in
September, reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve could
taper its bond purchases this year.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Tuesday. While the job count for August was
revised to show more positions created than previously reported,
employment gains in July were the weakest since June 2012.
But there was some sign of a silver lining in the report,
with the unemployment rate dropping a tenth of a percentage
point to 7.2 percent, the lowest since November 2008.
"This really does push us into a January, February mode (for
tapering) and if there is a shutdown possibly even further,"
said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in
New York.
Economists polled by Reuters expect that U.S. employers
added 180,000 workers in September, up from 169,000 in August,
while the jobless rate was seen steady at 7.3 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 19/32 in
price to yield 2.54 percent, the lowest since July 24 and down
from 2.58 percent before the data was released. The yields have
fallen from 3 percent on Sept. 5, before the Fed surprised
investors by keeping the size of its bond purchase program
unchanged.
An improving jobs picture is key to the Fed reducing the
size of its $85 billion-a-month bond-purchase program, which is
meant to stimulate growth and reduce the jobless rate. The Fed
will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in bonds due
from 2036 and 2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchases.
The jobs data for September was delayed by the 16-day
partial federal government shutdown. It was originally scheduled
for release on Oct. 4.
The shutdown delayed a number of U.S. economic releases,
muddying insight into the economy's strength and pushing back
expectations on when the Fed is likely to begin to taper until
the first quarter of 2014.
Data over the coming months is expected to reflect
uncertainties about the effects of the shutdown, the debate over
fiscal policy and concerns about the raising of the debt ceiling
only until February, given fears of renewed political conflict
and another possible shutdown as that deadline approaches.
The release of the October payrolls report has been pushed
back to Nov. 8 from Nov. 1. Other data the government has
rescheduled includes the Consumer Price Index for September,
which will now be released on Oct. 30, and the Producer Price
Index for September, now due on Oct. 29.