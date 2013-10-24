* Yields fall, near 3-month low as investors return
* Treasury to sell $7 bln in 30-year TIPS reopening
* Fed to buy $1.25 bln-$1.75 bln bonds due 2036-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries yields held
near three-month lows on Thursday as expectations that the
Federal Reserve is still months away from reducing the size of
its bond-purchase program kept up strong demand for the debt.
Treasuries have rallied since data on Tuesday showed that
employers added fewer jobs than expected in September, stoking
fears the economy was slowing even before the government's
16-day shutdown.
Investors will be watching for any new information about Fed
policy when the U.S. central bank meets next week, though it is
seen as unlikely to reduce its $85 billion a month in purchases
until March.
Fed policy is seen as being very data dependant, though
economic indicators over the coming month are likely to be
skewed by the effects of the government shutdown, limiting
insight into the actual state of the economy and to what degree
the shutdown and the fight over raising the debt ceiling may
have harmed growth.
"What we've been seeing since the government shutdown and
debt ceiling was resolved is a desire to jump back into
Treasuries," said Jason Rogan, managing director in Treasuries
trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. "Most market
participants are of the mind that the Fed is on hold for the
foreseeable future."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 7/32
in price to yield 2.48 percent, near the three-month lows of
2.47 percent set on Wednesday. They have fallen from a 3.00
percent on Sept. 5, before the Fed surprised investors by
keeping the size of its purchase program unchanged.
They yields have retraced about half of their increase in
reaction to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinting, back in May, the
Fed might reduce its bond purchases by late this year.
The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due from 2036 and 2043 on Thursday as part of its ongoing
purchase program.
The government will also add $7 billion to a 30-year TIPS
issue originally issued in February at an auction on Thursday.
Traders expected the reopened 30-year TIPS supply to fetch a
yield of 1.319 percent.
Market reaction to data on Thursday was muted. The number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell less
than expected last week as California continued to process a
backlog of applications caused by computer problems.[ID:
nLNSOLE98Z]
The U.S. trade deficit widened slightly in August as exports
slipped, suggest trade will probably not be much of a boost to
growth in the third quarter.