* Fed seen reassuring bond purchases in place into 2014
* U.S. private job growth slows in October - ADP
* U.S. 10-year yield struggles to break below 2.50 pct
* U.S. 7-year note auction sets for lowest yield since May
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to its
current pace of bond purchases into 2014 in a bid to bolster a
fragile economy further hurt by the 16-day U.S. government
shutdown.
Recent data signaled the critical labor and housing sectors
had already slowed even before the shutdown in the first half of
October, adding support to the view that policymakers are
unlikely to reduce the Fed's $85 billion monthly purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
The Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest-rate
policy, is scheduled to release a statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
after a two-day meeting.
A sign traders expect the Fed will leave bond purchases as
they are is the decline in interest rate volatility. The Merrill
Lynch MOVE index, which estimates future volatility
of long-term bond yields, fell to its lowest level since mid-May
before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted the central bank might
consider scaling back its policy of quantitative easing later
this year.
Anxiety about another budget showdown between President
Barack Obama and Republican lawmakers early next year helped
bonds, whose yields have been hovering at three-month lows since
last week.
"People are only seeing bad stuff on the horizon. We have to
see what the Fed says later and how dour its outlook might be,"
said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond
trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities in New York.
What has frustrated the Fed, analysts say, is the persistent
sluggishness in the labor market despite three rounds of
quantitative easing that has tripled the size of its balance
sheet and resulted in almost five years of near-zero interest
rates.
Payroll processor ADP said on Wednesday U.S. companies added
130,000 workers in October, 20,000 fewer than economists had
forecast. Just four months earlier, they expanded their payrolls
by about 190,000.
Pessimism over U.S. growth at least in the next six to nine
months, due to the lingering effect from the government shutdown
and possibly more brinkmanship in Washington, should bring solid
bids at the upcoming seven-year note sale, traders said.
"This thinking will help the seven-year auction," Roth said.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year debt
at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), an hour before the FOMC statement.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the seven-year
issue, due October 2020, would fetch a yield of 1.895 percent at
auction, which would be lowest since May.
The government sold $32 billion in two-year notes and $35
billion in five-year debt in the previous two days to steady, if
unspectacular, demand.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
last traded up 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.484
percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday and only 1
basis point above the three-month intraday low hit a week ago.
The 10-year yield has been stuck in a 7-basis-point range
since last week as it has struggled to break below 2.50 percent,
analysts said.
"To really break below this critical level, you need signs
that the economy is really rolling over," said Stan Shipley, a
bond strategist at ISI Group in New York.
In another area of the bond market, the 10-year "breakeven"
rate, or the yield differential between 10-year Treasury notes
and the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, dipped
to 2.16 percent, hovering near its lowest level since
mid-September.
This measure of investors' inflation outlook was little
changed after the government released its September report on
consumer prices, which was delayed by the shutdown.
The government's consumer price index rose 0.2 percent last
month, bringing its year-over-year increase to 1.2 percent, the
smallest since April.