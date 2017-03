NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared gains to trade lower after the Federal Reserve concluded a two-day meeting with a statement that some analysts said was more hawkish than expected.

Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes trimmed gains to trade 2/32 lower, yielding 2.514 percent. The 30-year bond, which had been trading higher before the Fed statement, dropped 7/32 in price to yield 3.633 percent.