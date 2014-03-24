* Two-, five-year notes underperform before supply * Treasury to sell $96 bln in 2-, 5-, 7-year notes this week * Fed to buy $500 mln-$750 mln debt due 2024-2031 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with intermediate-dated debt the worst performers, before the U.S. government sells $96 billion in new short- and intermediate-dated coupon-bearing debt to investors nervous that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. Short and intermediated-dated Treasuries yields have jumped since Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Wednesday that the central bank could raise rates six months after its current bond-buying program ends, suggesting a potential hike is possible as early as spring of 2015. Demand for Treasuries will be tested this week, with the Treasury due to sell $32 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, in addition to $13 billion in reopened two-year floating rate notes on Wednesday. Weak technicals are adding to pressure on the market, with five-year notes breaking above support levels for yields of around 1.72 percent, said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "That has people nervous in front of supply on Wednesday for fives," he said. Two-year note yields rose as high as 0.47 percent on Monday, the highest since September and up from 0.34 percent before Yellen's remarks. Five-year notes yields increased to 1.77 percent, the highest since January 9 and seven-year notes yields rose to 2.34 percent, the highest since January 23. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.77 percent, having risen from around 2.66 percent since Yellen's comments. Short-dated bonds continued to underperform longer-dated bonds as investors continued to exit from trades, betting that the Treasuries yield curve would steepen. The spread between two-year notes yields and 30-year bonds yields tightened to 315 basis points, the smallest since July. That spread had widened to 367 basis points in November. Corporate bonds spreads, meanwhile, have tightened even as Treasuries sell off, reflecting that investors are continuing to accept lower returns for higher risks as they seek out any incremental yields offered in fixed income products. Investment grade corporate bond spreads narrowed to 1.20 percent over Treasuries on Friday, the lowest since 2007, while high yield corporate bond spreads also fell to 3.76 percent, near their lowest level since 2007, according to data by Merrill Lynch. Corporate bonds have been among the favorite investments of pension funds and other investors struggling to hit high return targets in a low interest rate environment. The Fed will buy between $500 million and $750 million in Treasuries due from 2024 to 2031 on Monday as part of its ongoing purchases. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)