* ISM data shows factory activity rose in March
* Intermediate-dated yields stable on Yellen comments
* Traders eye Friday U.S. jobs report
(Updates prices, adds analyst comments, Fed purchases)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 1 Longer-term U.S. Treasuries
yields rose on Tuesday following upbeat U.S. manufacturing
data, while medium-term yields held steady after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's recent comments defending the Fed's easy
monetary policy.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity rose to 53.7 in March. While that was
below economists' median forecast of 54.0, it still marked a
second straight month of accelerated growth.
"The data, in general, is showing a slightly less negative
tone," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York. Frigid temperatures hurt U.S. economic data
at the start of the year.
The upbeat manufacturing data pushed longer-dated yields
higher, Kohli said. Longer-term Treasuries bonds tend to decline
in price in reaction to positive economic data, which signal
stronger growth and inflation, which erode the value of
longer-dated debt more than short-dated issues.
The 30-year Treasury bond price fell 24/32 to
yield 3.6 percent, compared with a yield of 3.56 percent late
Monday. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
eased 9/32 in price to yield 2.76 percent, compared with a yield
of 2.72 percent late Monday.
Meanwhile, short- and intermediate-dated Treasuries notes
were roughly unchanged after Yellen's comments on Monday were
perceived as more dovish than earlier remarks.
Yellen gave a strong defense of the Fed's easy-money
policies in a speech to a community investment conference in
Chicago Monday, offsetting comments perceived as more hawkish at
a March 19 press conference.
The March 19 comments, which included a suggestion that the
Fed could raise interest rates earlier than expected, triggered
a selloff in Treasuries, especially short- and
intermediate-dated notes.
Yellen's comments bolstered traders' risk appetite, which
has resulted in selling pressure on longer-dated Treasuries and
stability in short- and intermediate-term Treasuries yields,
said Shyam Rajan, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in New York.
The five-year Treasury note was roughly unchanged
in price to yield 1.74 percent, compared to a yield of 1.73
percent late Monday. The 2-year Treasury note last
traded roughly flat on the day with a yield of 0.43 percent.
Traders also awaited Friday's U.S. employment report for
March, which could be strong and spur more selling of
longer-dated Treasuries. Employers are expected to have added
195,000 jobs in March, according to the median estimate of
economists polled by Reuters, up from 175,000 in February.
"People would rather wait before Friday's release of
payrolls before initiating a large position," said Rajan of Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, in reference to the limited moves in
Treasuries yields on Tuesday.
The Fed bought $1.02 billion in Treasuries maturing between
Feb. 2036 and Feb. 2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing
purchase program, which had a little effect on Treasuries
yields.
On Wall Street, all three major stock indexes were higher,
with the Standard & Poor's 500 advancing to an intraday
record and last up 0.52 percent after the release of the ISM
data.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Diane Craft)