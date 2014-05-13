* Prices rise, retail sales below expectations * Fed to buy $850 mln-$1.1 bln bonds due 2036-2044 * Market looks to inflation data due on Wed, Thurs By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 13 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales for April came in below economists' expectations, which could temper hopes of a sharp acceleration in economic growth in the second quarter. U.S. retail sales barely rose in April and a gauge of consumer spending slipped, held back by declines in receipts at furniture, electronic and appliance stores, restaurants and bars and online retailers. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales edged up 0.1 percent last month, less than economists forecasts of 0.4 percent, though the figure for March was revised upward to 1.5 percent. While the market was disappointed, "the number is not as bad as the headline," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York, noting the rise from March's 1.5 percent growth figure showed still-solid growth. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries have held in a tight range since January, with yields oscillating between 2.57 percent and 2.82 percent as investors analyze data for signs of when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin raising rates, which many expect next year. Ten-year notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.63 percent, down from 2.66 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bonds gained 24/32 in price to yield 3.46 percent, down from 3.49 percent. Recent data, including the jobs report for April have shown accelerating growth and increased investor hopes that weakness from earlier in the year, which many blame on bad weather, is ebbing. The next focus of attention will be the U.S. Producer Price Index for April on Wednesday and the Consumer Price Index for April on Thursday, which will be analyzed for signs that price pressures are increasing. Low inflation is seen as complicating the Fed's ability to raise interest rates unless there are signs that inflation will rise back to the Fed's 2 percent target. The Fed will buy between $0.85 billion and $1.10 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2044 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)