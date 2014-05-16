* Treasuries yields rise after strong U.S. housing data * Ten-year note yields hold above key 2.50 percent level * Fed to buy $0.85 bln-$1.10 bln bonds due 2036-2044 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after better-than-expected housing data pointed to a strengthening economy, pulling benchmark 10-year yields up from six-month lows. U.S. housing starts jumped in April and building permits hit their highest level in nearly six years, offering hope that the troubled housing market could be stabilizing. "Housing starts were better than expected, they were higher in just about every region with the Midwest having the biggest jump. That's causing the selloff right now," said Michael Chang, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. The data comes after a dramatic bond rally on Thursday that came despite solid economic releases. Much of the move was cited as being due to a large number of traders betting on yield increases having to cover their positions, while weakness in peripheral European debt also sparked safety buying for U.S. bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.505 percent, up from a low of 2.473 on Thursday, the lowest since October 30. Thirty-year bonds fell 2/32 in price to yield 3.33 percent, after earlier falling as low as 3.303 percent on Thursday, the lowest since June. The Fed will purchase between $0.85 billion and $1.10 billion in bond due from 2036 and 2044 on Friday as part of its ongoing purchase program. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)