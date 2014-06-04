* Yields fall as jobs disappoint, deficit widens * Short-covering before Thursday's ECB meeting adds bid * Fed to buy $0.85 bln - $1.10 bln bonds due 2036-2044 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected jobs data indicated that second-quarter growth may not be as strong as some had expected, and as investors covered some bearish bets heading into Thursday's highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting. U.S. companies hired 179,000 workers in May, marking the lowest monthly increase since January and falling short of market expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 210,000 jobs in May. The U.S. trade deficit also widened to its highest level in two years in April as imports hit a record high, suggesting trade could be a drag on second-quarter growth. The fall in Treasuries yields is "a reflection of a bit softer data," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.5 percent, down from 2.59 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds gained 14/32 in price to yield 3.42 percent, down from 3.43 percent. Some investors covering bets that yields would rise also added to Wednesday's bid, traders said. Ten-year note yields have surged from an 11-month low of 2.40 percent last Thursday as investors reset shorts. The next focus for the market is Thursday's ECB meeting, where the central bank is expected to cut interest rates and announce other measures to help stimulate growth in the region. Some investors are wary, however, that it may disappoint. "Everyone's focused on the ECB and they do have a history of underwhelming the market when it comes to actually delivering changes on monetary policy," said Lyngen. The Federal Reserve will buy between $0.85 billion and $1.10 billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2044 on Wednesday as part of its ongoing purchase program. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)