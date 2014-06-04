(Recasts, adds details, quote, updates prices)
* Bonds steady as investors take profits before ECB
* Strong services data overturns weak jobs report
* U.S. payrolls report on Friday also in focus
* Fed buys $1.03 bln bonds due 2039-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Wednesday as investors took profits from the recent rally,
before Thursday's highly anticipated European Central Bank
meeting.
The ECB is expected to cut interest rates and announce other
measures to help stimulate growth in the region.
Bonds have rallied in recent weeks, in part in anticipation
of the ECB's actions. Yields have risen back from 11-month lows
reached last week, however, as investors take profits.
"A lot of the ECB has been priced in and you see some profit
taking ahead of them," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at
Societe Generale in New York.
The ECB meeting also comes before Friday's employment report
for May, which could mark a volatile two days of trading.
Benchmark 10-year note yields are pushing
against technical support at the 2.60 percent level, up from
2.40 percent last week.
Disappointment at the ECB's announcement on Thursday or a
strong than expected jobs figure on Friday could push 10-year
note yields back into the range of 2.60 percent to 2.80 percent,
where they had traded from late January through May.
"Everyone's focused on the ECB and they do have a history of
underwhelming the market when it comes to actually delivering
changes on monetary policy," said Ian Lyngen, a senior
government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Treasuries also erased earlier price gains on Wednesday
after strong U.S. services sector data overcame weaker than
expected private sector jobs gains to show solid economic
growth.
Growth in the U.S. services sector accelerated in May,
rising at the fastest pace in nine months as new orders and
business activity jumped.
The data came after a report by a payrolls processor showed
that U.S. companies hired 179,000 workers in May, marking the
lowest monthly increase since January and falling short of
market expectations.
The U.S. trade deficit also widened to its highest level in
two years in April as imports hit a record high, suggesting
trade could be a drag on second-quarter growth.
The Federal Reserve bought $1.03 billion in bonds due from
2039 to 2043 on Wednesday as part of its ongoing purchase
program.
