* U.S. economy creates 142,000 jobs in August, lower than
expected
* Analysts don't see this jobs report as changing Fed policy
* Traders see first Fed hike in July 2015
(Updates prices, adds new comment)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt
yields fell from one-month highs on Friday after data showed the
world's largest economy created fewer jobs than expected last
month, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve would wait
until the second half of next year to raise interest rates.
Still, market participants believed this one payrolls report
was an anomaly and should not change the trajectory of future
U.S. monetary policy.
"This means that the U.S. economy is still in healing mode,"
said Putri Pasqualy, managing director and senior credit
strategist at Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company
(PAAMCO) in Irvine, California.
"Generally things are positive, but it's definitely too soon
to pop the champagne. So the Fed is more likely to keep rates on
hold for longer." PAAMCO is a global fund of hedge funds with
$9.7 billion in assets under management.
Yields on U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds dropped to
session lows after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which
showed U.S. employment growth was the smallest in eight months.
But U.S. 30-year bond prices, which move inversely to
yields, fell in afternoon trading as volume dipped, with market
participants taking profits on the U.S. jobs-fueled rally.
Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed that nonfarm
payrolls rose just 142,000 last month, far below expectations of
225,000. The unemployment rate fell to 6.1 percent as people
dropped out of the labor force.
Following the jobs report, interest rate traders now attach
a 68 percent probability that the first Fed rate hike would
occur in July 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate
hike expectations using its fed funds futures contracts.
"I don't think this (report) is enough to derail the Fed in
its bid to normalize monetary policy," said David Coard, head of
fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital Group in New
York. Coard said he still expects the 10-year yield to get above
3.0 percent by the end of the year.
In late trading, U.S 10-year Treasury notes were
flat in price to yield 2.44 percent, down from a yield of 2.45
percent late Thursday. Yields earlier hit 2.48 percent, the
highest since Aug. 6.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds, meanwhile, fell
10/32 in price to yield 3.22 percent, up from 3.20 percent on
Thursday. Yields climbed to 3.23 percent earlier in the session,
a two-week peak.
Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital
in Stamford, Connecticut said August nonfarm payrolls tend to
get revised higher. He added that nine of the last 11 headline
U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers in August have been adjusted higher
by an average of 144,000 jobs on the first revision.
That would still be disappointing by recent standards,
Lyngen said, but closer to a normal recovery level.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and James Dalgleish)