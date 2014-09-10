* Treasury sells $21 bln in 10-yr notes to mixed demand

* Traders await auction of $13 bln in 30-yr bonds

* Traders brace for more hawkish Fed (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday, with benchmark and longer-dated yields rising the most, after traders sold the debt to make way for new supply and continued to anticipate a more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve next week.

Benchmark 10-year yields hit their highest level in over a month, while 30-year yields hit their highest level in just under a month after the Treasury's auction of $21 billion in benchmark 10-year notes and ahead of Thursday's auction of $13 billion in 30-year bonds.

Wednesday's auction met with mixed demand. Indirect bidders such as foreign central banks bought their biggest share of 10-year notes since Dec. 2011, while direct bidders bought their smallest share since December and primary dealers bought their smallest share since May.

"The huge demand from overseas was quite remarkable," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. The demand from U.S. investors, however, was "muted" and resulted in a mixed auction, he said.

The 10-year yield rose slightly to a session high of over 2.54 percent after the auction, but quickly stabilized to trade within the day's range.

Traders sold Treasuries to prepare for a more hawkish stance on monetary policy from the Fed at its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17. Analysts said the U.S. central bank may hint at an earlier-than-expected hike in interest rates in response to progress in U.S. jobs growth.

A study from the San Francisco Fed released Monday fueled expectations of a more hawkish tone from the Fed. The study showed that investors underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise rates.

"The market has become overly pessimistic on the recovery, on the economy's ability to handle higher rates," said Priya Misra, head of US rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. "If data is good, there is no reason why the Fed can't hike sooner."

Misra said the Fed could signal a more hawkish tone by dropping the word "significant" to describe slack in the labor market or by specifying that it will keep rates low for a "considerable time" after ending its asset purchase program only if economic data meets expectations.

She said Treasury yields, especially shorter-dated notes which are more sensitive to a potential rate hike, would continue to rise ahead of the Fed's meeting.

U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 10/32 in price to yield 2.54 percent, compared to a yield of 2.5 percent late Tuesday. The earlier session high yield of over 2.54 percent was its highest since August 1.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 22/32 to yield 3.27 percent. The yield earlier reached about 3.28 percent, its highest since August 13 and up from a yield of 3.23 percent late Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)