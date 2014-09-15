* Prices rise after NY State data
* Data seen slowing Fed rate hikes
* Gains best in longer maturities
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday on bargain hunting encouraged by fresh signs of spotty
economic growth, which might slow the Federal Reserve's shift
away from loose monetary polices.
After a sell-off last week, which saw benchmark 10-year
Treasury note yields rise to 2.613 percent on Friday
from 2.476 percent on Sept. 5, the 10-year on Monday was up 7/32
in price to yield 2.589 percent.
The 30-year bond was up 17/32 in price to yield
3.32 percent, versus 3.345 percent at Friday's close in New
York.
"It's that circular argument that weak growth is going to
inhibit the Fed from raising rates any time soon," said Kim
Rupert, managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco.
U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly fell for the first
time in seven months in August as motor vehicle production
declined, but the underlying trend remained consistent with
steadily rising factory activity, according to Fed data released
on Monday.
Trading was also driven in part by unexpectedly strong New
York State manufacturing data but which also contained weak jobs
indicators, Rupert said.
While manufacturing activity in New York State accelerated
at its fastest pace in nearly five years in September, the
report from the Federal Reserve showed measures of employment
slowing.
"The employment components took some of the wind out of the
stronger figure, however, with the number of employees falling
to 3.26 from 13.64 (the lowest this year) and the average
workweek declining," TD Securities strategist Gennadiy Goldberg
told clients.
Other signs of softening economic expansion overseas were
also encouraging buying of U.S. debt, Rupert said.
"Over the weekend, we had some weakened industrial
production from China and then the OECD nudged their forecast
for growth in developed economies a little bit lower," she said.
"Growth concerns are factoring into the market."
Federal Reserve policymakers this week meet for two days and
may on Wednesday signal an increased tilt toward raising
interest rates now widely expected to occur during 2015.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's view has been that a sharp drop in
the unemployment rate over the last year has masked substantial
weakness in the labor market. That could give her room to keep
interest rates at rock-bottom levels well into next year -
without inflation becoming a threat.
Shorter term Treasuries also rose on Monday.
(Editing by W Simon)