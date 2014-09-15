* U.S. factories dip first in 7 months
* Data seen slowing Fed rate hikes
* Gains best in longer maturities
(Adds late prices, quotes and background)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices
broke a slide and rose on Monday as bargain hunters bought on
signs of spotty economic growth, which might slow the Federal
Reserve's shift away from loose monetary polices.
"There was a lot of anxiety last week about the Fed ... and
that had pushed yields up but at this point the market may have
adequately priced in all that," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New
Jersey. "The sell-off may have been overdone."
After an extended price decline, which last week saw
benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rise to 2.613
percent on Friday from 2.476 percent on Sept. 5, the 10-year on
Monday was up 8/32 in price to yield 2.585 percent. That was a
hair above its low for the trading day of 2.582 percent.
"It's that circular argument that weak growth is going to
inhibit the Fed from raising rates any time soon," said Kim
Rupert, managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco.
The 30-year bond was up 10/32 in price to yield
3.33 percent, versus 3.345 percent at Friday's close in New
York. The yield on the long bond touched a low on Monday of 3.31
percent following news U.S. factory production dipped last
month.
The downturn in America's manufacturing output in August was
unexpected and the first in seven months, as motor vehicle
production declined, according to Fed data.
Trading was also driven in part by unexpectedly strong New
York State manufacturing data, which contained weak jobs
indicators, Rupert said. While manufacturing activity in New
York State accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly five years
in September, the report from the New York Federal Reserve
showed measures of employment slowing.
Other signs of softening economic expansion overseas were
also encouraging buying of U.S. debt, Rupert said.
"Over the weekend, we had some weakened industrial
production from China and then the OECD nudged their forecast
for growth in developed economies a little bit lower," she said.
"Growth concerns are factoring into the market."
China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly
six years in August while growth in other key sectors also
cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be
at risk of a sharp slowdown.
In Paris, the OECD slashed its growth forecasts for major
developed economies.
Federal Reserve policymakers this week meet for two days and
may on Wednesday signal an increased tilt toward a hike in
interest rates now widely expected to take place during 2015.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's view has been that a sharp drop in
the unemployment rate over the last year has masked substantial
weakness in the labor market. That could give her room to keep
interest rates at rock-bottom levels well into next year -
without inflation becoming a threat.
Shorter term Treasuries also rose on Monday.
(Editing by W Simon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)