* Prices drop as equity markets rise

* Fed policymakers to issue statement Wednesday

* Bidding soft as Treasury sells $29 bln of 2-yr notes (Adds late prices, quotes, auction details)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. Treasuries prices softened on Tuesday as global equities markets rose and investors awaited the outcome of a potentially market-moving U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Prices of 10-year Treasury notes were last off 7/32, after narrowing deeper losses, and were yielding 2.28 percent. The 10-year yield closed at 2.266 percent on Monday.

"The market is waiting on the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)," said Wilmer Stith, fixed income portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust in Baltimore, Maryland. "We are on pins and needles about whether they will make changes."

Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other U.S. central bank policymakers began a two-day meeting Tuesday and will issue a policy statement on Wednesday.

Analysts predict the FOMC will try to soothe recent market volatility by reinforcing a message that while the Fed is winding up its stimulative bond-buying program, it could wait quite a while before raising historically low U.S. interest rates.

"There is zero chance that they are not going to end (stimulus) tapering," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City. "They are on a steady and sustained path here to get a Fed fund rates increase before there is a true economic downturn."

The Fed will likely raise rates for the first time during the first half of 2015, according to Heckman.

Treasury yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, had been higher in earlier trading, in part because stock prices and yields on German bunds and other sovereign debt in Europe were rising, he said.

The MSCI world equity index was up 0.80 percent on Tuesday. U.S. stock prices also rose.

Treasuries price declines narrowed after the U.S. Commerce Department reported a surprising drop in September of new orders for capital goods by U.S. businesses. It was the biggest slide in orders since January.

Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 1.7 percent last month.

The decline confounded Wall Street's expectations for a 0.6 percent increase and was at odds with business surveys, which show improving business appetite for capital investment.

"This was a disappointing report, and it does suggest that the contribution from this segment of the economy to GDP will be slightly less than previously thought," TD Securities strategist Millan Mulraine told clients.

The yield on the 30-year bond last stood at 3.061 percent on a price decline of 16/32. It had yielded as much as 3.068 percent in earlier trading.

Separately, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $29 billion of two-year notes with a 3.11 bid-to-cover ratio analysts described as weak and a yield of 0.425 percent, which was the lowest in five months.

"People are hesitant to add to positions at these very low levels," Heckman said. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway and Bernadette Baum)