* U.S. GDP grows 3.5 percent in Q3; Treasuries briefly cut
gains
* Investors piling into long end as investors price in rate
hike
* Europe worries spur U.S. Treasury buying
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Thursday after falling for two straight sessions as worries
about deflation in the euro zone prompted investors to seek
safety in government debt.
Gains were more pronounced in U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year
bonds, with investors getting away from the short end of the
curve and buying the long end on the expectation that the
Federal Reserve will raise rates next year. On Wednesday, the
Fed said it has ended its bond-purchase program.
A stronger-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product growth
number for the third quarter did little to ease investors'
aversion to risky assets. Analysts said GDP growth was boosted
by defense-related spending and less by consumer and business
expenditures, which market participants wanted to see.
"It's a beat, but GDP was propped up by defense spending,"
said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man
in New York.
"I still think the Fed is still a ways away from raising
rates. The Fed will continue to drag its feet, not tighten, even
though people think the Fed is ready to tighten."
U.S. Treasuries were further lifted by weak euro zone data
that prompted a flight to German Bunds, with yields
falling to a more than one-week low, analysts said.
In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 9/32 in price and yielding 2.287 percent.
Yields hit a three-week high of 2.362 percent on Wednesday after
the Fed said the U.S. economic recovery remained largely on
track despite weakness elsewhere in the world.
U.S. 30-year bond prices also rose, up 22/32 with a yield of
3.012 percent.
Treasury debt prices did pare gains after the first U.S. GDP
reading showed a 3.5 percent expansion in the third quarter,
beating economists' expectations for a 3.0 percent rise.
A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday
showed first-time applications for unemployment benefits rose
modestly last week, but remained at levels consistent with
firming labor market conditions. That also
helped Treasuries briefly trim their gains.
At the short end of the curve, namely two-, three-and
five-year notes, prices were mostly flat.
"There is a lot of repositioning on the yield curve going on
because the Fed's statement was slightly hawkish," said ED&F's
Di Galoma.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)