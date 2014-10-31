* U.S. wages in Q3 post largest rise in six years
* Chicago PMI comes in better than expected
* Long bond yields up for second week
* BoJ eases further, impacts Treasuries
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Friday as investors grew more optimistic about prospects for
the world's largest economy, moving away from safe-haven bonds
and turning to other riskier assets that provide higher yields.
Long-term bond yields, which move inversely to prices, were
up for a second straight week. For the month of October,
however, yields were down 4.4 percent.
"In the long run, we think rates are way too low," said Hugh
Lamle, president of M.D. Sass in New York. "Ultimately over the
next year or two, 10-year rates will get to 3-3.5 percent, which
is a serious loss for investors in the 10-year security and
beyond. We would not be owning longer-term bonds at that point."
Investors were already in a risk-seeking mode going into the
close of Thursday's session on reports Japanese pension funds
would increase allocations to Japan's stock market. Treasuries
closed Thursday flat on the day after big gains most of the
session.
Global risk appetite further grew after the Bank of Japan
unexpectedly eased policy further overnight. The BoJ launched
another round of quantitative easing, raising its monetary base
target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen ($724.5 billion)
from 60-70 trillion yen and tripled its purchase of risk assets.
Meanwhile, in the United States, the sell-off in Treasuries
accelerated after data showed U.S. wages in the third quarter
recorded their largest increase in more than six years. U.S.
consumer spending, however, fell for the first time in eight
months in September, but that wasn't enough to dampen the
market's search for yield.
Another piece of data also painted an upbeat picture. A
separate report showed the pace of business activity growth in
the U.S. Midwest accelerated more than expected in October. The
Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose
to 66.2 this month from 60.5 in September, exceeding forecasts
for a reading of 60.0.
"My sense is that the U.S. economy is doing better," said
David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading, at Williams
Capital Group in New York. "Even the Fed has acknowledged as
much in its policy statement."
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 8/32 in price, yielding 2.335 percent.
Yields hit a three-week high of 2.362 percent on Wednesday after
the Fed acknowledged the strength in the U.S. economy,
particularly the labor market.
"I think we will bounce around within 20-25 basis points of
where we are in the 10-year, until there is a clear signal from
the Fed that it will raise rates," said M.D. Sass' Lamle. "And
that's because the economic data is always subject to revisions
and always subject to exogenous influences."
U.S. 30-year bond prices also slid, down 15/32 with a yield
of 3.059 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)