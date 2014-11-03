* U.S. yields climb to highest levels in over 3 weeks

* U.S. manufacturing sector grew faster in October -ISM

* Construction spending posts surprise decline in Sept

* Eyes on Tuesday's U.S. election, Friday's U.S. jobs data (Updates market action, adds trader's quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday with benchmark yields hitting their highest levels in over three weeks after data showed a surprise acceleration in growth in the U.S. factory sector, suggesting economic resilience in the final quarter of the year.

The U.S. government debt sector was off to a poor start in November after a strong October. According to Barclays, Treasuries generated a 0.98 percent return last month as yields fell on demand for low-risk bonds due to worries about a weakening global economy and spreading of the Ebola virus.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index on domestic manufacturing activity rose to 59.0 in October, up from 56.6 in September. Analysts had forecast a reading of 56.2.

"That's a positive sign and helped put a bid for stocks and other risky assets," said Larry Milstein, head of agency and government trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index set a record intraday high shortly after it opened.

The upbeat ISM figure was mitigated by an unexpected 0.4 percent decline in U.S. construction spending in September stemming from a 3.7 percent drop in public expenditures on streets and highways.

Investors were reluctant to take large stakes ahead of Tuesday's U.S. elections and Friday's payrolls data.

Forecasters say that Republicans are in a strong position to capture the seats needed to take over the Senate from Democrats, and they are also expected to expand their majority in the House of Representatives.

Traders are awaiting for the latest government's payrolls figures to determine whether the labor market shows further improvement that would put the Federal Reserve on a path to raise short-term interest rates in mid-2015.

October's ISM manufacturing readings followed Friday's decision from the Bank of Japan to increase the pace at which it expands base money to about 80 trillion yen ($726 billion) per year. Previously, the BOJ targeted an annual increase of 60-70 trillion yen.

These developments, together with a mildly hawkish statement from the Fed last Wednesday, reduced earlier bets the Fed policy-makers would postpone possible plans they have to raise policy rates in 2015.

The yield on two-year Treasuries notes, which are most sensitive to changes to traders' view on Fed policy, rose over 2 basis points from Friday to 0.521 percent, the highest in 3-1/2 weeks.

The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries notes climbed to its highest levels in more than three weeks, and last traded at 2.369 percent, up 3 basis points from Friday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and W Simon)