By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday with benchmark yields briefly hitting their highest in over three weeks after data showed a surprise acceleration in growth in the U.S. factory sector, suggesting resilience in the economy in the final quarter of the year.

The U.S. government debt sector was off to a poor start in November after a strong October. According to Barclays, Treasuries generated a 0.98 percent return last month as yields fell on demand for low-risk bonds due to worries about a weakening global economy and spreading of the Ebola virus.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of domestic manufacturing activity rose to 59.0 in October from 56.6 in September. Analysts had forecast a reading of 56.2.

"Growth is doing pretty well for the business and manufacturing sector," said Andrew Richman, fixed income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in Palm Beach Florida. "The bias is for rates to go higher from here."

The Standard & Poor's 500 index set a record intraday high shortly after it opened, reducing the appeal of Treasuries. S&P and the rest of Wall Street gave up those earlier gains, pulling yields from their session highs.

On average volume, the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes climbed to its highest in more than three weeks at 2.384 percent before retreating to 2.351 percent in late trading, up 1.6 basis points from Friday, according to Reuters data.

The upbeat ISM figure was mitigated by an unexpected 0.4 percent decline in U.S. construction spending in September stemming from a 3.7 percent drop in public expenditures on streets and highways.

Investors were reluctant to take large stakes ahead of Tuesday's U.S. elections and Friday's U.S. payrolls data.

Forecasters say that Republicans are in a strong position to capture the seats needed to take over the Senate from Democrats, and they are also expected to expand their majority in the House of Representatives.

Traders are waiting for the latest government payrolls figures to see if the labor market shows further improvement that would put the Federal Reserve on a path to raise short-term interest rates in mid-2015.

October's ISM manufacturing readings followed Friday's decision by the Bank of Japan to increase the pace at which it expands base money to about 80 trillion yen ($726 billion) per year from a previous annual target of 60 to 70 trillion yen.

These developments, together with a mildly hawkish statement from the Fed last Wednesday, reduced earlier bets that Fed policy-makers would postpone possible plans to raise rates in 2015.

On Monday, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters the U.S. central bank could very well hike rates sooner than when investors are now expecting. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, W Simon and James Dalgleish)