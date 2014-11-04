* European Commission cuts forecast for euro zone growth

* Brent crude oil falls below $83 to four-year lows

* Safe-haven bond bets tied to outcome of U.S. elections

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday as the outlook for the European economy turned gloomier, putting downward pressure on the region's long-term borrowing costs and raising the appeal of higher-yielding U.S. government bonds.

Benchmark U.S. yields also retreated from 3-1/2-week highs set on Monday as crude prices fell to four-year lows in London on news top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut its sales prices to the United States. Falling energy costs will likely keep a lid on domestic inflation, analysts said.

A surprise widening of the U.S. trade deficit in September raised the likelihood that the initially reported 3.5 percent pace of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter will likely be downgraded, reviving some bets the Federal Reserve might not raise benchmark U.S. interest rates in 2015.

"The trade deficit came in bigger than expected. That could decrease third-quarter growth. The Fed might have to evaluate its policy stance," said Richard Schlanger, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments USA in Boston.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit grew 7.6 percent to $43.03 billion, compared with a forecast of $40.00 billion among analysts polled by Reuters.

Moreover, caution about the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. elections, which would determine whether the Republicans wrest control of the Senate from the Democrats and expand their majority in the House of Representatives, fed safe-haven bids for Treasuries.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price with a yield of 2.335 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday. The yield hit a session low of 2.303 percent.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were 12/32 higher in price, yielding 3.045 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday.

EUROPE, OIL

The European Commission on Tuesday downgraded its forecast for euro zone economic growth in the next few years to 0.8 percent in 2014, 1.1 percent in 2015 and 1.7 percent in 2016.

The dour outlook from the European Union's executive body raised bets the European Central Bank might consider more action to stimulate the region's economy, pushing down yields on top-rated euro zone government bonds.

The 10-year German Bund yield fell 4 basis points to 0.815 percent, widening its spread against its U.S. counterpart to 1.53 percentage points.

In addition to lower European yields, another sharp decline in oil prices exerted pressure on U.S. yields. Brent crude in London was off 2.6 percent to $82.63 a barrel after falling to $82.08, its lowest since October 2010.

Saudi's U.S. price cut was seen by analysts as a response to booming production from oil shale formations in North Dakota, Texas and other parts of the United States.

"It's a bit of war for market shares," said William O'Donnell, head Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)