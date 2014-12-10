(Adds details on auction, quote, updates prices)
* Prices gain as global growth worries adds safety bid
* Treasury sell $21 bln 10-year notes to strong demand
* Treasury to sell $13 bln 30-year bonds on Thursday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. Treasuries gained on
Wednesday after a $21 billion government auction of reopened
10-year notes saw strong demand, helped by growing risk aversion
as stock and oil prices slide.
Treasuries have gained this week as concerns about slowing
global growth added a safety bid to the debt even as improving
U.S. economic momentum increases speculation that the Federal
Reserve is closer to increasing interest rates next year.
A hunt for higher yields has also led many investors to
reach out to longer-dated Treasuries, with few alternatives for
high-quality bonds.
"The market continues to trade very, very well," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York. "It's dismissing the U.S. economic situation
and is more focused on what's going on around the globe."
The 10-year notes sold at a yield of 2.214 percent, the
lowest since June 2013. The ratio of the amount of bids to the
amount of 10-year notes offered, which gauges overall demand at
a bond auction, came in at 2.97. That was the highest reading
since March 2013.
In the secondary market, 10-year notes were last
up 8/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, down from 2.22 percent
late on Tuesday. That compares to yields of 0.68 percent for
comparable German government debt, which fell to
record lows on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds gained
13/32 in price to yield 2.85 percent, down from 2.88 percent.
The Treasury will sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday, the final sale of $59 billion in new supply this week.
It sold $25 billion in 3-year notes on Tuesday.
The long bonds are likely to attract solid demand as
investors continue to reach for higher yielding, low-risk
assets.
"I'm not quite so sure that demand is going to be as strong
as what it might have been at a little bit lower levels, but
given the positive outlook for inflation and demand for U.S.
debt compared to other global sovereign yields, I would suspect
that the auctions should go well," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice
president of trading at D.A. Davidson Co in Seattle.
The Treasury yield curve steepened slightly but held near
its flattest in six years as investors bet that the recent
strong U.S. jobs report for November will keep the Federal
Reserve on course to raise interest rates next year.
Short-and intermediate-dated bonds are the most sensitive to
interest rate increases.
