(Adds details on auction, quote, updates prices) * Prices gain as global growth worries adds safety bid * Treasury sell $21 bln 10-year notes to strong demand * Treasury to sell $13 bln 30-year bonds on Thursday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday after a $21 billion government auction of reopened 10-year notes saw strong demand, helped by growing risk aversion as stock and oil prices slide. Treasuries have gained this week as concerns about slowing global growth added a safety bid to the debt even as improving U.S. economic momentum increases speculation that the Federal Reserve is closer to increasing interest rates next year. A hunt for higher yields has also led many investors to reach out to longer-dated Treasuries, with few alternatives for high-quality bonds. "The market continues to trade very, very well," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. "It's dismissing the U.S. economic situation and is more focused on what's going on around the globe." The 10-year notes sold at a yield of 2.214 percent, the lowest since June 2013. The ratio of the amount of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered, which gauges overall demand at a bond auction, came in at 2.97. That was the highest reading since March 2013. In the secondary market, 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, down from 2.22 percent late on Tuesday. That compares to yields of 0.68 percent for comparable German government debt, which fell to record lows on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds gained 13/32 in price to yield 2.85 percent, down from 2.88 percent. The Treasury will sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, the final sale of $59 billion in new supply this week. It sold $25 billion in 3-year notes on Tuesday. The long bonds are likely to attract solid demand as investors continue to reach for higher yielding, low-risk assets. "I'm not quite so sure that demand is going to be as strong as what it might have been at a little bit lower levels, but given the positive outlook for inflation and demand for U.S. debt compared to other global sovereign yields, I would suspect that the auctions should go well," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of trading at D.A. Davidson Co in Seattle. The Treasury yield curve steepened slightly but held near its flattest in six years as investors bet that the recent strong U.S. jobs report for November will keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates next year. Short-and intermediate-dated bonds are the most sensitive to interest rate increases. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao, Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)