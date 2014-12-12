* Yields fall as oil prices, stocks fall
* Five-year TIPS breakevens lowest since Nov 2010
* Five-year, 30-year yield curve flattest in six years
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday as a relentless slide in crude oil prices hurt stocks and
increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt on rising concerns
about falling inflation.
Brent crude dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $62.75 a
barrel and was set for a weekly loss of more than 8 percent.
Falling oil has pressured energy stocks and increased
concerns about disinflation while slowing European growth has
pushed down yields of German and U.K. government debt to record
lows, making U.S. yields comparatively more attractive.
"The selloff in crude oil is really pressuring bond prices
higher ... it's extremely deflationary," said Tom di Galoma,
head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in
New York.
U.S. producer prices fell in November and were muted even
outside of energy, data showed on Friday, in a sign of weak
inflationary pressure that could point to persistent slack in
the economy.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 12/32 in
price to yield 2.13 percent, down from 2.18 percent late
Thursday. That compared to comparable German government bonds
that yield 0.63 percent and 10-year U.K. gilts
that yield 1.83 percent.
The yield gap between U.S. five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries
fell as low as 1.20 percentage points, down more than 4 basis
points from late Thursday.
This inflation breakeven rate, which measures investors'
inflation expectations in the next five years, was the lowest
since September 2010, according to Reuters data.
Thirty-year bonds continued to outperform as investors
reached for higher yields offered by longer-dated debt. The
bonds have also gained as investors pull away from
intermediate-dated notes, which are the most sensitive to
interest rate increases.
Better U.S. economic data has added to bets that the Federal
Reserve is moving closer to raising interest rates next year.
"Investors are trying to get out of the very front end of
the market, and they are extending on the yield curve, and that
is exacerbating the move," said di Galoma.
Thirty-year bonds gained 25/32 in price to yield
2.78 percent, down from 2.83 percent. The gap between 5-year
note and 30-year bond yields flattened to 120
basis points.
