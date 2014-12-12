(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Yields fall as oil prices, stocks fall
* Five-year TIPS breakevens lowest since Sept 2010
* Five-year, 30-yr yield curve near flattest in six years
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday as a relentless slide in crude oil prices hurt stocks and
increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt on concerns about
falling inflation.
Oil fell $2 a barrel to new five-year lows Friday after the
world's energy watchdog forecast even lower prices next year on
weaker demand and higher supplies.
Falling oil has pressured energy stocks and increased
concerns about disinflation while slowing European growth has
pushed down yields of German and U.K. government debt to record
lows, making U.S. yields comparatively more attractive.
"The selloff in crude oil is really pressuring bond prices
higher ... it's extremely deflationary," said Tom di Galoma,
head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in
New York.
U.S. producer prices fell in November and were muted even
outside of energy, data showed on Friday, in a sign of weak
inflationary pressure that could point to persistent slack in
the economy.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in
price to yield 2.11 percent, down from 2.18 percent late
Thursday. Comparable German government bonds yield
0.63 percent and 10-year U.K. gilts yield 1.81
percent.
The yield gap between U.S. five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries
fell as low as 1.20 percentage points, down more than 4 basis
points from late Thursday.
This inflation breakeven rate, which measures investors'
inflation expectations in the next five years, was the lowest
since September 2010.
Thirty-year bonds kept a strong bid as investors reached for
higher yields offered by longer-dated debt. The bonds have also
gained as investors pull away from intermediate-dated notes,
which are the most sensitive to interest rate increases.
Improving U.S. economic data has added to bets that the
Federal Reserve is moving closer to raising interest rates next
year.
Many investors expect that the U.S. central bank may change
its vow to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable
time" when it meets next week.
"I would not be surprised to see them remove the language
and resort to language that is more data dependant," said Gary
Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private
Wealth Management in New York.
Thirty-year bonds gained 1-6/32 in price to
yield 2.76 percent, down from 2.83 percent. The gap between
5-year note and 30-year bond yields flattened as
low as 120 basis points.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Bernadette Baum)